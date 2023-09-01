The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

Valuation as at 31 July 2023
Asset Name
ISIN Number
Holding
Market Value
% Total Assets
(GBP)
Equities
Admiral Group
GB00B02J6398
624,685
13,299,544
1.3
AJ Gallagher & Co
US3635761097
82,292
13,742,729
1.4
Albemarle
US0126531013
87,066
14,365,399
1.4
Amadeus IT Group SA
ES0109067019
159,582
8,915,807
0.9
Analog Devices
US0326541051
145,588
22,579,633
2.2
ANTA Sports Products
KYG040111059
1,717,260
15,616,589
1.5
Apple
US0378331005
166,414
25,411,230
2.5
Assura Group
GB00BVGBWW93
5,106,403
2,418,392
0.2
Atlas Copco A
SE0017486889
1,932,702
21,443,651
2.1
AVI
ZAE000049433
2,048,104
6,327,417
0.6
B3 S.A.
BRB3SAACNOR6
6,600,700
16,068,625
1.6
BBGI
LU0686550053
1,710,376
2,322,691
0.2
Carsales.com
AU000000CAR3
1,300,393
16,910,421
1.7
Cisco Systems
US17275R1023
296,286
11,985,922
1.2
Coca Cola
US1912161007
390,682
18,807,635
1.9
Cognex Corp
US1924221039
211,002
8,957,315
0.9
Coloplast AS
DK0060448595
111,391
10,779,320
1.1
Deutsche Boerse
DE0005810055
145,769
21,759,177
2.1
Dolby Laboratories
US25659T1079
126,670
8,718,684
0.9
Edenred
FR0010908533
335,589
16,989,373
1.7
Eurofins
FR0014000MR3
24,130
1,293,550
0.1
Experian
GB00B19NLV48
606,367
18,239,519
1.8
Fastenal
US3119001044
638,723
29,095,368
2.9
Fevertree Drinks
GB00BRJ9BJ26
549,519
7,374,545
0.7
Greencoat UK Wind
GB00B8SC6K54
7,020,398
10,263,822
1.0
GSK PLC
GB00BN7SWP63
407,304
5,637,902
0.6
Hargreaves Lansdown
GB00B1VZ0M25
692,152
5,892,982
0.6
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
HK0388045442
289,500
9,399,763
0.9
Intuit
US4612021034
35,528
14,131,951
1.4
Jiangsu Expressway Co 'H'
CNE1000003J5
4,172,000
2,960,340
0.3
Kering
FR0000121485
20,926
9,388,906
0.9
Kuehne & Nagel
CH0025238863
49,167
12,004,101
1.2
L'Oreal
FR0000120321
38,283
13,876,357
1.4
Man Wah Holdings Ltd
BMG5800U1071
13,322,400
8,908,862
0.9
McDonald's
US5801351017
58,932
13,428,884
1.3
Medtronic
IE00BTN1Y115
139,023
9,483,580
0.9
Microsoft
US5949181045
126,544
33,042,181
3.3
Midea Group 'A'
CNE100001QQ5
1,218,516
7,860,752
0.8
Nestle
CH0038863350
188,216
18,033,499
1.8
NetEase HK Line
KYG6427A1022
721,100
12,180,986
1.2
Novo Nordisk
DK0060534915
290,071
36,328,500
3.6
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

Asset Name
ISIN Number
Holding
Market Value
% Total Assets
(GBP)
Partners Group
CH0024608827
22,952
20,122,358
2.0
Pepsico
US7134481081
173,285
25,246,964
2.5
Pernod Ricard SA
FR0000120693
49,801
8,556,213
0.8
Procter & Gamble
US7427181091
231,196
28,094,272
2.8
Rio Tinto
GB0007188757
173,847
8,953,121
0.9
Roche
CH0012032048
91,378
22,170,615
2.2
SAP
DE0007164600
87,029
9,281,602
0.9
Schneider Electric SE
FR0000121972
145,984
20,270,135
2.0
Sonic Healthcare
AU000000SHL7
1,208,876
22,247,776
2.2
Starbucks Corp
US8552441094
125,182
9,887,885
1.0
T. Rowe Price
US74144T1088
89,583
8,581,977
0.8
TCI Co
TW0008436007
1,557,000
6,623,090
0.7
Terna
IT0003242622
918,324
6,046,617
0.6
TSMC
TW0002330008
1,831,000
25,539,423
2.5
United Overseas Bank
SG1M31001969
745,700
13,133,993
1.3
UPS
US9113121068
173,655
25,267,130
2.5
USS Co
JP3944130008
576,600
7,768,651
0.8
Valmet Oyj
FI4000074984
383,534
7,946,746
0.8
Want Want China
KYG9431R1039
13,904,000
7,510,283
0.7
Watsco Inc
US9426222009
113,519
33,357,373
3.3
Wolters Kluwer NV
NL0000395903
172,894
16,919,019
1.7
Total Equities
889,771,147
87.8
Fixed Interest
Brazil 7.125% 20/01/2037 (USD)
US105756BK57
2,188,000
1,847,351
0.2
Brazil CPI Linked 6% 15/05/2045
BRSTNCNTB0A6
7,970
5,717,369
0.6
Dominican Republic 5.875% 30/01/2060 (USD)
USP3579ECG00
2,715,000
1,661,728
0.2
Dominican Republic 9.75% 05/06/2026
USP3579ECD78
54,450,000
769,233
0.1
First Quantum Minerals 6.875% 2026 (144A)
US335934AR67
2,463,000
1,887,952
0.2
First Quantum Minerals L 7.5% 2025
US335934AL97
1,789,000
1,386,909
0.1
FMG Resources 6.125% 2032 (144A)
US30251GBE61
6,582,000
4,914,288
0.5
Indonesia 7.375% 15/05/2048
IDG000012501
38,402,000,000
2,107,860
0.2
Indonesia 9% 15/03/2029
IDG000011107
56,164,000,000
3,284,821
0.3
Ivory Coast 6.625% 2048 (EUR)
XS1796266754
2,063,000
1,328,841
0.1
MercadoLibre 3.125% 2031
US58733RAF91
1,462,000
911,660
0.1
Mexico 5.75% 12/10/2110 (USD)
US91086QAZ19
2,268,000
1,572,180
0.2
Mexico IL 4% 15/11/2040
MX0SGO000098
90,007
3,132,037
0.3
Nestle
0.625% 2025
XS2354271095
3,077,000
2,752,198
0.3
Netflix 5.375% 2029
US64110LAU08
7,114,000
5,537,121
0.5
Peru 6.15% 12/08/2032
PEP01000C5E9
10,000
2,085,722
0.2
Procter & Gamble 1.375% 2025
XS1608101066
1,000,000
935,288
0.1
Total Fixed Interest
41,832,558
4.1
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

Asset Name
ISIN Number
Holding
Market Value
% Total Assets
(GBP)
Property
Christchurch Rd, Ringwood
1
8,650,000
0.9
Comet Way, Southend-on-Sea
1
9,000,000
0.9
Heron Gate, Taunton
1
4,150,000
0.4
Kenilworth Spring
1
5,000,000
0.5
Mumby Road, Gosport
1
5,750,000
0.6
Normandy Lane, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire
1
6,200,000
0.6
Parc Cybi, Holyhead
1
6,750,000
0.7
Pound Hill, Crawley
1
3,200,000
0.3
Romney Sands, Kent
1
19,250,000
1.9
The Bull, Sevenoaks
1
1,750,000
0.2
The George Inn, Earley
1
2,700,000
0.3
The Parade, Pagham
1
1,100,000
0.1
Vale Street, Denbigh
1
5,000,000
0.5
Total Property
78,500,000
7.7
Net Liquid Assets
4,344,593
0.4
Total Net Liquid Assets
4,344,593
0.4
Assets
1,014,448,298
100.0
Total Assets
1,014,448,298
100.0
Additional information on asset allocation, including effective exposures to markets after taking into account the exposure of derivative positions, is included within the Company's monthly factsheet.
