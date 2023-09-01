The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

01

Valuation as at 31 July 2023

Asset Name

ISIN Number

Holding

Market Value

% Total Assets

(GBP)

Equities

Admiral Group

GB00B02J6398

624,685

13,299,544

1.3

AJ Gallagher & Co

US3635761097

82,292

13,742,729

1.4

Albemarle

US0126531013

87,066

14,365,399

1.4

Amadeus IT Group SA

ES0109067019

159,582

8,915,807

0.9

Analog Devices

US0326541051

145,588

22,579,633

2.2

ANTA Sports Products

KYG040111059

1,717,260

15,616,589

1.5

Apple

US0378331005

166,414

25,411,230

2.5

Assura Group

GB00BVGBWW93

5,106,403

2,418,392

0.2

Atlas Copco A

SE0017486889

1,932,702

21,443,651

2.1

AVI

ZAE000049433

2,048,104

6,327,417

0.6

B3 S.A.

BRB3SAACNOR6

6,600,700

16,068,625

1.6

BBGI

LU0686550053

1,710,376

2,322,691

0.2

Carsales.com

AU000000CAR3

1,300,393

16,910,421

1.7

Cisco Systems

US17275R1023

296,286

11,985,922

1.2

Coca Cola

US1912161007

390,682

18,807,635

1.9

Cognex Corp

US1924221039

211,002

8,957,315

0.9

Coloplast AS

DK0060448595

111,391

10,779,320

1.1

Deutsche Boerse

DE0005810055

145,769

21,759,177

2.1

Dolby Laboratories

US25659T1079

126,670

8,718,684

0.9

Edenred

FR0010908533

335,589

16,989,373

1.7

Eurofins

FR0014000MR3

24,130

1,293,550

0.1

Experian

GB00B19NLV48

606,367

18,239,519

1.8

Fastenal

US3119001044

638,723

29,095,368

2.9

Fevertree Drinks

GB00BRJ9BJ26

549,519

7,374,545

0.7

Greencoat UK Wind

GB00B8SC6K54

7,020,398

10,263,822

1.0

GSK PLC

GB00BN7SWP63

407,304

5,637,902

0.6

Hargreaves Lansdown

GB00B1VZ0M25

692,152

5,892,982

0.6

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing

HK0388045442

289,500

9,399,763

0.9

Intuit

US4612021034

35,528

14,131,951

1.4

Jiangsu Expressway Co 'H'

CNE1000003J5

4,172,000

2,960,340

0.3

Kering

FR0000121485

20,926

9,388,906

0.9

Kuehne & Nagel

CH0025238863

49,167

12,004,101

1.2

L'Oreal

FR0000120321

38,283

13,876,357

1.4

Man Wah Holdings Ltd

BMG5800U1071

13,322,400

8,908,862

0.9

McDonald's

US5801351017

58,932

13,428,884

1.3

Medtronic

IE00BTN1Y115

139,023

9,483,580

0.9

Microsoft

US5949181045

126,544

33,042,181

3.3

Midea Group 'A'

CNE100001QQ5

1,218,516

7,860,752

0.8

Nestle

CH0038863350

188,216

18,033,499

1.8

NetEase HK Line

KYG6427A1022

721,100

12,180,986

1.2

Novo Nordisk

DK0060534915

290,071

36,328,500

3.6

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

02

Asset Name

ISIN Number

Holding

Market Value

% Total Assets

(GBP)

Partners Group

CH0024608827

22,952

20,122,358

2.0

Pepsico

US7134481081

173,285

25,246,964

2.5

Pernod Ricard SA

FR0000120693

49,801

8,556,213

0.8

Procter & Gamble

US7427181091

231,196

28,094,272

2.8

Rio Tinto

GB0007188757

173,847

8,953,121

0.9

Roche

CH0012032048

91,378

22,170,615

2.2

SAP

DE0007164600

87,029

9,281,602

0.9

Schneider Electric SE

FR0000121972

145,984

20,270,135

2.0

Sonic Healthcare

AU000000SHL7

1,208,876

22,247,776

2.2

Starbucks Corp

US8552441094

125,182

9,887,885

1.0

T. Rowe Price

US74144T1088

89,583

8,581,977

0.8

TCI Co

TW0008436007

1,557,000

6,623,090

0.7

Terna

IT0003242622

918,324

6,046,617

0.6

TSMC

TW0002330008

1,831,000

25,539,423

2.5

United Overseas Bank

SG1M31001969

745,700

13,133,993

1.3

UPS

US9113121068

173,655

25,267,130

2.5

USS Co

JP3944130008

576,600

7,768,651

0.8

Valmet Oyj

FI4000074984

383,534

7,946,746

0.8

Want Want China

KYG9431R1039

13,904,000

7,510,283

0.7

Watsco Inc

US9426222009

113,519

33,357,373

3.3

Wolters Kluwer NV

NL0000395903

172,894

16,919,019

1.7

Total Equities

889,771,147

87.8

Fixed Interest

Brazil 7.125% 20/01/2037 (USD)

US105756BK57

2,188,000

1,847,351

0.2

Brazil CPI Linked 6% 15/05/2045

BRSTNCNTB0A6

7,970

5,717,369

0.6

Dominican Republic 5.875% 30/01/2060 (USD)

USP3579ECG00

2,715,000

1,661,728

0.2

Dominican Republic 9.75% 05/06/2026

USP3579ECD78

54,450,000

769,233

0.1

First Quantum Minerals 6.875% 2026 (144A)

US335934AR67

2,463,000

1,887,952

0.2

First Quantum Minerals L 7.5% 2025

US335934AL97

1,789,000

1,386,909

0.1

FMG Resources 6.125% 2032 (144A)

US30251GBE61

6,582,000

4,914,288

0.5

Indonesia 7.375% 15/05/2048

IDG000012501

38,402,000,000

2,107,860

0.2

Indonesia 9% 15/03/2029

IDG000011107

56,164,000,000

3,284,821

0.3

Ivory Coast 6.625% 2048 (EUR)

XS1796266754

2,063,000

1,328,841

0.1

MercadoLibre 3.125% 2031

US58733RAF91

1,462,000

911,660

0.1

Mexico 5.75% 12/10/2110 (USD)

US91086QAZ19

2,268,000

1,572,180

0.2

Mexico IL 4% 15/11/2040

MX0SGO000098

90,007

3,132,037

0.3

Nestle

0.625% 2025

XS2354271095

3,077,000

2,752,198

0.3

Netflix 5.375% 2029

US64110LAU08

7,114,000

5,537,121

0.5

Peru 6.15% 12/08/2032

PEP01000C5E9

10,000

2,085,722

0.2

Procter & Gamble 1.375% 2025

XS1608101066

1,000,000

935,288

0.1

Total Fixed Interest

41,832,558

4.1

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C.

03

Asset Name

ISIN Number

Holding

Market Value

% Total Assets

(GBP)

Property

Christchurch Rd, Ringwood

1

8,650,000

0.9

Comet Way, Southend-on-Sea

1

9,000,000

0.9

Heron Gate, Taunton

1

4,150,000

0.4

Kenilworth Spring

1

5,000,000

0.5

Mumby Road, Gosport

1

5,750,000

0.6

Normandy Lane, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire

1

6,200,000

0.6

Parc Cybi, Holyhead

1

6,750,000

0.7

Pound Hill, Crawley

1

3,200,000

0.3

Romney Sands, Kent

1

19,250,000

1.9

The Bull, Sevenoaks

1

1,750,000

0.2

The George Inn, Earley

1

2,700,000

0.3

The Parade, Pagham

1

1,100,000

0.1

Vale Street, Denbigh

1

5,000,000

0.5

Total Property

78,500,000

7.7

Net Liquid Assets

4,344,593

0.4

Total Net Liquid Assets

4,344,593

0.4

Assets

1,014,448,298

100.0

Total Assets

1,014,448,298

100.0

Additional information on asset allocation, including effective exposures to markets after taking into account the exposure of derivative positions, is included within the Company's monthly factsheet.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Scottish American Investment Company plc published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 08:35:03 UTC.