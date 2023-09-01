The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company's objective is to deliver real dividend growth by increasing capital and growing income. The Company's policy is to invest in equity markets, but other investments may be held from time to time, including bonds, property and other asset classes. The equity portfolio consists of shares listed both in the United Kingdom and in overseas markets. The Company primarily invests in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, healthcare, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunications and utilities. The alternative investment fund manager of the Company is Baillie Gifford & Co Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts