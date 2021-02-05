Log in
The Scottish Investment Trust PLC    SCIN   GB0007826091

THE SCOTTISH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(SCIN)
Scottish Investment Trust : The ‘Gamification' of Investing

02/05/2021 | 12:05pm EST
Trading by individual retail investors has seen a meteoric rise in the recent past. The reasons are varied: they have more time on their hands during the lockdowns; the astonishing growth in, what we would consider to be more speculative investments such as cryptocurrencies, and the role of social media in the advertising and provision of access to investment platforms, are just a few. In combination, these factors have instilled a confidence that anyone can be a successful day trader, a view held especially among the younger generations.

Trading and investing platforms are far from a new phenomenon. Charles Schwab, Hargreaves Lansdown and Fidelity are some firms that for decades have offered broker services that remove barriers between individuals and the stockmarket. But it appears their success has inspired a new 'type' of online platform that discards the traditional style synonymous with the 'old' investment world, in favour of a more engaging interaction and the use of branding such as Robinhood and eToro.

These platforms are adept at selling themselves to a new audience: they are more likely to be seen on YouTube than in the Financial Times. Their users are more often investing student loans than their pension pots. This group has fundamentally altered the risk profile of the retail investor class, a change that can be characterised as the 'gamification' of investing.

Speculative bets are a central characteristic of gamification. Without experience, advice or often sufficient knowledge, this new investor group has stumbled into some comical mishaps, resulting in cases of extreme mispricing. On the 7th of January, Elon Musk, whose online musings have long been a source of stockmarket angst, tweeted his praise of messaging app Signal, leading to a 1100% surge in an unrelated stock with a similar name. Although an amusing anecdote, mistaking two companies is worrying proof of how little research can go into these real-life investment decisions.

Another recent example of gamification occurred with GameStop. This saga pitted the buyers, millennial retail investors brought together through online forum Reddit, against Wall Street's hedge fund community with declared short positions. After a flurry of purchases and the capitulation of the shorts, the surge in the share price indicates that, for now, the retail investor side are 'winning' the battle. This gives a real-world example of what Keynes' meant with his famous line 'the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent'.

But does all this matter? It feels far-fetched to think that a more speculative retail investor will be able to sustain meaningful distortions in value across the market. More interesting, however, is the question of what this experience of speculation will mean for the psychology of investing and, equally importantly, their regulation in the future.

Please remember that past performance may not be repeated and is not a guide for future performance. The value of shares and the income from them can go down as well as up as a result of market and currency fluctuations.

Please note that SIT Savings Ltd is not authorised to provide advice to individual investors and nothing in this article should be considered to be or relied upon as constituting investment advice. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment, you should contact your financial advisor.

Disclaimer

The Scottish Investment Trust plc published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -57,0 M -78,2 M -78,2 M
Net income 2020 -66,2 M -90,8 M -90,8 M
Net Debt 2020 8,03 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,58x
Yield 2020 3,41%
Capitalization 488 M 667 M 670 M
EV / Sales 2019 30,1x
EV / Sales 2020 -8,86x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart THE SCOTTISH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
The Scottish Investment Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTISH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Robert Will Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Michael Brewis Non-Executive Director
Jane Margaret Lewis Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Karyn Elizabeth Lamont Non-Executive Director
Neil Alan Hayes Rogan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SCOTTISH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-0.57%667
