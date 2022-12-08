Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SST   GB0007836132

THE SCOTTISH ORIENTAL SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(SST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:07 2022-12-08 am EST
1173.30 GBX   +2.70%
05:50aSMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: On The Beach off as founder heads to beach
AN
12/07Scottish Oriental Smaller Trust : Special Business passed at AGM
PU
12/05SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: AG Barr shares get boost from drinks buy
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: On The Beach off as founder heads to beach

12/08/2022 | 05:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos Trust PLC, up 2.7% at 1,173.30p, 12-month range 997.95p-1,228.93p. The China-focused investor rises as China continues to ease its strict zero-Covid measures. The National Health Commission issued relaxed anti-pandemic regulations on Wednesday, including a loosening of lockdowns and the elimination of a requirement for a recent negative Covid-19 test to be shown to enter most public places.

The positive developments also lift other Asia-focused investors, as JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC rises 2.0% and Abrdn China Investment Co Ltd is up 2.4%.

----------

Foxtons PLC, up 2.9% at 31.15p, 12-month range 27.05p-47.8p. The London estate agency rises as new data shows demand for homes in the UK rental sector is continuing to rise, as home buyer activity drops off. According to findings from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the rise in demand contributing to an upward pressure on rental prices, at a time when house prices have been falling month-on-month. Foxtons has recently been building up the lettings side of its business.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

On The Beach, down 12% at 109.9p, 12-month range 88.8p-316.5p. The holiday operator says Chief Executive Officer & Founder Simon Cooper will step down within the next 12 months, and Chief Financial Officer Shaun Morton will step up to fill the role. "Looking ahead, the visibility of the UK outbound travel industry remains unclear given the tough macroeconomic environment," OTB says. However, the firm says it is confident in its outlook, and has started its financial year with a healthy forward order book. In the year to September 30, revenue rises to GBP144.1 million from GBP21.2 million, and also was up 3% from financial 2019, pretax profit was GBP2.1 million, swinging from a loss of GBP36.7 million.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABRDN CHINA INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 2.43% 538.8 Delayed Quote.-26.74%
ABRDN PLC 0.80% 196.2 Delayed Quote.-19.18%
FOXTONS GROUP PLC 1.97% 31.1505 Delayed Quote.-22.66%
JPMORGAN ASIA GROWTH & INCOME PLC 2.04% 359.935 Delayed Quote.-21.70%
ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC -10.72% 111.6 Delayed Quote.-56.14%
THE SCOTTISH ORIENTAL SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 2.70% 1173.3 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
All news about THE SCOTTISH ORIENTAL SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
05:50aSMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: On The Beach off as founder heads..
AN
12/07Scottish Oriental Smaller Trust : Special Business passed at AGM
PU
12/05SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: AG Barr shares get boost from dri..
AN
12/01THE SCOTTISH ORIENTAL SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC :..
FA
12/01THE SCOTTISH ORIENTAL SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC :..
FA
11/28UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/24UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/28TRADING UPDATES: Nostrum profits of Brent price; Scottish ups dividend
AN
10/28The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc Proposes Special Dividend, Payable on..
CI
10/28The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc Proposes Final Dividend, Payable on 1..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 35,7 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
Net income 2022 29,0 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net Debt 2022 22,3 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 282 M 343 M 343 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,48x
EV / Sales 2022 8,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart THE SCOTTISH ORIENTAL SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTISH ORIENTAL SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,43
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Whitley Chairman
Andrew Baird Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michelle Paisley Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Edmond West Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SCOTTISH ORIENTAL SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC-1.51%343
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC8.82%4 318
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-38.03%47