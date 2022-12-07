Advanced search
    SST   GB0007836132

THE SCOTTISH ORIENTAL SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

(SST)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:10 2022-12-07 am EST
1155.00 GBX   -1.28%
06:22aScottish Oriental Smaller Trust : Special Business passed at AGM
PU
12/05SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: AG Barr shares get boost from drinks buy
AN
12/01THE SCOTTISH ORIENTAL SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Scottish Oriental Smaller Trust : Special Business passed at AGM

12/07/2022 | 06:22am EST
The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 5 December 2022

Proxy votes lodged

For

Against

Discretion

Votes Withheld

For + Discretion

% Votes

% Votes

% Votes

Total Votes Cast

% Votes

(excl. Votes

Resolution

Description

Votes

Cast

Votes

Cast

Votes

Cast

Votes

Withheld)

Votes

Cast

To receive the reports of the Directors and

Auditors and to adopt the Report and Accounts

1

for the financial year ended 31 August 2022.

13,209,988

99.91

121

0.00

9,075

0.07

2,232

13,219,184

13,219,063

100.00

To approve the dividend of 13.0p, and special

dividend of 1.0p per ordinary share of 25p each

2

in the capital of the Company.

13,209,988

99.91

121

0.00

9,075

0.07

2,232

13,219,184

13,219,063

100.00

3

To re-elect Andrew Baird as a Director.

13,002,237

98.34

191,674

1.45

9,075

0.07

18,430

13,202,986

13,011,312

98.55

4

To re-elect Michelle Paisley as a Director.

12,953,447

97.97

242,732

1.84

9,075

0.07

16,162

13,205,254

12,962,522

98.16

5

To re-elect Anne West as a Director.

7,921,941

59.92

638,564

4.83

9,075

0.07

4,651,836

8,569,580

7,931,016

92.55

6

To re-elect Jeremy Whitley as a Director.

13,066,135

98.83

121,965

0.92

9,075

0.07

24,241

13,197,175

13,075,210

99.08

To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP,

Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditor,

as Auditor and to authorise the Directors to fix

7

their remuneration.

13,180,696

99.69

16,329

0.12

9,075

0.07

15,316

13,206,100

13,189,771

99.88

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

8

for the financial year ended 31 August 2022.

13,184,562

99.72

5,927

0.04

9,075

0.07

21,852

13,199,564

13,193,637

99.96

To authorise the Directors to allot shares under

9

Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

13,183,510

99.71

6,361

0.05

9,075

0.07

22,470

13,198,946

13,192,585

99.95

To authorise the Directors to allot shares

without regard to pre-emption rights under

10

Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006.

13,176,415

99.66

13,456

0.10

9,075

0.07

22,470

13,198,946

13,185,490

99.90

To renew the Company's authority to purchase

its own shares under Section 701 of the

11

Companies Act 2006.

13,193,898

99.79

1,869

0.01

9,075

0.07

16,574

13,204,842

13,202,973

99.99

That the Company be and is hereby generally

and unconditionally authorised to hold general

meetings (other than annual general meetings)

on 14 clear days' notice, such authority to

expire at the conclusion of the next Annual

12

General Meeting.

13,143,624

99.41

52,760

0.40

9,075

0.07

15,957

13,205,459

13,152,699

99.60

Disclaimer

Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
