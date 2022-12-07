Scottish Oriental Smaller Trust : Special Business passed at AGM
The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 5 December 2022
Proxy votes lodged
For
Against
Discretion
Votes Withheld
For + Discretion
% Votes
% Votes
% Votes
Total Votes Cast
% Votes
(excl. Votes
Resolution
Description
Votes
Cast
Votes
Cast
Votes
Cast
Votes
Withheld)
Votes
Cast
To receive the reports of the Directors and
Auditors and to adopt the Report and Accounts
1
for the financial year ended 31 August 2022.
13,209,988
99.91
121
0.00
9,075
0.07
2,232
13,219,184
13,219,063
100.00
To approve the dividend of 13.0p, and special
dividend of 1.0p per ordinary share of 25p each
2
in the capital of the Company.
13,209,988
99.91
121
0.00
9,075
0.07
2,232
13,219,184
13,219,063
100.00
3
To re-elect Andrew Baird as a Director.
13,002,237
98.34
191,674
1.45
9,075
0.07
18,430
13,202,986
13,011,312
98.55
4
To re-elect Michelle Paisley as a Director.
12,953,447
97.97
242,732
1.84
9,075
0.07
16,162
13,205,254
12,962,522
98.16
5
To re-elect Anne West as a Director.
7,921,941
59.92
638,564
4.83
9,075
0.07
4,651,836
8,569,580
7,931,016
92.55
6
To re-elect Jeremy Whitley as a Director.
13,066,135
98.83
121,965
0.92
9,075
0.07
24,241
13,197,175
13,075,210
99.08
To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP,
Chartered Accountants and Statutory Auditor,
as Auditor and to authorise the Directors to fix
7
their remuneration.
13,180,696
99.69
16,329
0.12
9,075
0.07
15,316
13,206,100
13,189,771
99.88
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
8
for the financial year ended 31 August 2022.
13,184,562
99.72
5,927
0.04
9,075
0.07
21,852
13,199,564
13,193,637
99.96
To authorise the Directors to allot shares under
9
Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
13,183,510
99.71
6,361
0.05
9,075
0.07
22,470
13,198,946
13,192,585
99.95
To authorise the Directors to allot shares
without regard to pre-emption rights under
10
Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006.
13,176,415
99.66
13,456
0.10
9,075
0.07
22,470
13,198,946
13,185,490
99.90
To renew the Company's authority to purchase
its own shares under Section 701 of the
11
Companies Act 2006.
13,193,898
99.79
1,869
0.01
9,075
0.07
16,574
13,204,842
13,202,973
99.99
That the Company be and is hereby generally
and unconditionally authorised to hold general
meetings (other than annual general meetings)
on 14 clear days' notice, such authority to
expire at the conclusion of the next Annual
12
General Meeting.
13,143,624
99.41
52,760
0.40
9,075
0.07
15,957
13,205,459
13,152,699
99.60
Sales 2022
35,7 M
43,7 M
43,7 M
Net income 2022
29,0 M
35,5 M
35,5 M
Net Debt 2022
22,3 M
27,3 M
27,3 M
P/E ratio 2022
10,7x
Yield 2022
1,09%
Capitalization
289 M
353 M
353 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,48x
EV / Sales 2022
8,90x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
77,2%
