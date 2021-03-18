Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company    SMG

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

(SMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Celebrating a GroMoreGood milestone: 5 million kids connected to gardening and outdoor playWe're excited to announce a huge milestone in our work to GroMoreGood for 10 million kids.

03/18/2021 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
March 18, 2021
4 minute read

This weekend is the official First Day of Spring. And as yards and gardens everywhere start to green up, we're excited to announce a huge milestone in our work to GroMoreGood everywhere…

We are halfway to our goal of connecting 10 million kids to the benefits of outdoor play and gardening.

We launched this goal back in 2019 as a way to bring more healthy food and safe outdoor play spaces to kids and families in need. It is an enterprise-wide commitment being implemented by our foundation, our company and our brands to bring more good to children's lives, especially the children who need it the most.

Together, we GroMoreGood

Families across America are beginning to recover from one of our nation's most difficult years. The ongoing pandemic has created disruption for millions of children and families and has had a compounding effect on those already struggling with food insecurity and lack of access to fresh food and safe outdoor greenspaces. That's why this spring especially, we want to bring the power of gardening and time outdoors to as many kids as possible.

To do this, we're partnering with leading nonprofit organizations and other partners across the U.S. to elevate the critical need to connect more kids to gardening and outdoor play. Some of our key partners include Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, KidsGardening, Major League Baseball, National Farm to School Network, National Head Start Association, National Recreation and Park Association and No Kid Hungry.

Our GroMoreGood grantees

As part of the GroMoreGood commitment, we partner with Major League Baseball on the Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program. To date, nearly $2 million has been invested and 25 fields have been revitalized to create greenspaces where kids can get outside, get active and enjoy activities like baseball and softball. The 2021 grant application is currently open. So if you know of a nonprofit organization in need of a new field, encourage them to apply here.

We're also announcing our 2021 grant recipients with partners KidsGardening and National Head Start Association. Our foundation funds 175 Grassroots Grants annually with KidsGardening to nonprofit organizations across the U.S. to create or enhance youth garden programs in their local communities. From pollinator gardens to outdoor play spaces, edible gardens to therapeutic greenspaces, the Grassroots Grants fund all types of community-driven projects that engage youth. A full list of the winners is available here.

We partner with National Head Start Association to bring more edible gardens to Head Start programs across the country, teaching America's most at-risk children, families and communities how to grow their own fresh produce. The initiative provides garden grants, garden kits, educational curriculum and garden training, available to all Head Start programs, with the goal of connecting more young children and their families to healthy food. A list of the 2021 grant recipients is available here.

GroMoreGood in your backyard

We want to support all families in growing more good in your own backyards and gardens this spring. As part of that, we're sharing our GroMoreGood Learning Activities, a set of 72 hands-on lessons to get kids and families gardening and growing together. Based on early childhood best practices, the activities were developed around the four seasons of a garden with the Smithsonian Early Enrichment Center. The free lessons are available on our website here.

Learn more about our GroMoreGood initiative to connect 10 million kids to gardening and outdoor play.

Disclaimer

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 14:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
10:20aCELEBRATING A GROMOREGOOD MILESTONE : 5 million kids connected to gardening and ..
PU
09:55aINSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Add to 90-Day Trend at The Scotts Miracle-Gro
MT
09:01aSCOTTS MIRACLE GRO  : instead Debuts New Natural Way to Lawn, in Partnership Wit..
AQ
03/17SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
03/17The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company celebrates connecting 5 million children to g..
GL
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : The Scotts Miracle-Gro Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/11SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO  : Prices $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
03/11The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Pr..
GL
03/11THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY  : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
AQ
03/09ScottsMiracle-Gro to Host Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on April 8
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 458 M - -
Net income 2021 486 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 12 742 M 12 742 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,20x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 5 932
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 246,17 $
Last Close Price 228,75 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Hagedorn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Lukemire President & Chief Operating Officer
Cory J. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Swihart Head-Global Technology & Operations
Mark Slavens Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY17.93%13 046
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.14.04%15 031
ICL GROUP LTD19.44%7 751
PHOSAGRO27.00%6 971
UPL LIMITED30.25%6 542
OCI N.V.16.16%4 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ