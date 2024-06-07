The law firm ofRobbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) common stock between November 3, 2021 and August 1, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until August 5, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Scotts Miracle-Gro class action lawsuit. Captioned City of Hialeah Employees’ Retirement System v. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, No. 24-cv-03132 (S.D. Ohio), the Scotts Miracle-Gro class action lawsuit charges Scotts Miracle-Gro and certain of Scotts Miracle-Gro’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Scotts Miracle-Gro produces various lawn, garden, and agricultural products for both consumer and professional purposes.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Scotts Miracle-Gro had an oversupply of inventory that far exceeded consumer demand; and (ii) Scotts Miracle-Gro executives engaged in a scheme to saturate Scotts Miracle-Gro’s sales channel with more product than those retailers could sell through to end users, a practice that required Scotts Miracle-Gro sales personnel to pressure retailers to purchase more inventory than they wanted or needed.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro class action lawsuit further alleges that on June 8, 2022, Scotts Miracle-Gro admitted that replenishment orders from its U.S. retailers were more than $300 million below target in the month of May alone, 2022 full-year earnings would be roughly half of Scotts Miracle-Gro’s prior guidance, and Scotts Miracle-Gro would take on additional debt to cover restructuring charges as it attempted to cut costs. On this news, the price of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock fell nearly 9%, according to the complaint.

Then, on August 2, 2023, the Scotts Miracle-Gro class action lawsuit further alleges that Scotts Miracle-Gro disclosed that: (i) it had modified its debt covenants to permit a 7.00 times debt-to-EBITDA ratio, from the original covenant that only permitted a 6.25 times debt-to-EBITDA ratio; (ii) quarterly sales for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s third quarter had declined by 6% and gross margins fell by 420 basis points; and (iii) Scotts Miracle-Gro slashed fiscal year EBITDA guidance by 25% and announced it had to take a $20 million write down for “pandemic driven excess inventories.” On this news, the price of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock fell more than 19%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Scotts Miracle-Gro common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Scotts Miracle-Gro class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Scotts Miracle-Gro class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Scotts Miracle-Gro class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Scotts Miracle-Gro class action lawsuit.

