Scotts Miracle Gro : 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

And I'd say the most important impact on the business this year was a delayed start to our spring season with weather in March and April that were just not cooperating with the business. April and May are really the key months that we have to drive our business. The results in these months this year would have been considered near record. I think May POS is a near record month for us. So really good results, but we're still calling down numbers. So we're going to get into that a little bit more, but I just want to put that out there. When we think of POS and the consumer engagement, we're seeing near-record POS, and we feel really comfortable about that. When the weather broke, we had a lot of good clawback of that shortfall that we brought into May.

And if you look at the numbers, you can kind of see the POS dollar milestones on the right side of the page. In March, POS dollars, we were plus 5%. We felt really good about where we were at. Coming into March, we don't have a lot of sales happening at that point of the year, but everything that we had was really positive. By April 1, we were down 7% in POS dollars. By May 1, we were down 12% in POS dollars. So March, April fell back. And then beginning of June, we closed that gap and we cut it in half. And May POS was really strong for us. Like I said, it was a near record for us.

And I'd say leading it up to today, every day that we're seeing is a good day, is a positive day, and our results continue to get better. If you look at some of these -- the individual markets on here, it's really interesting, Detroit, minus 39% at Easter, and now it's minus 8%. Chicago was minus 29%, now minus 10%. So a lot of movement during the month of May that allowed us to get to claw back some of that POS to feel confident in where we were from the consumer aspect and show us that the consumer is engaged and we can feel confident about the consumer showing up again this year and into the future.

Where we likely have missed sales because of this late season break and may not be able to make it up is in our fertilizer category. If you look at the slide, you can see the different categories and where our POS dollars and units are. The consumer is entering the category to participate in our gardening products more than our lawn products at this point. You can see in soils and mulch, POS units are kind of minus 7. POS units for fertilizers are minus 19. And we think that late breaking season caused a lot of the consumers to skip over one of the micro seasons within the lawn and garden business and skip that first application of Turf Builder. The bag that's presented on this slide, the blue bag is the Turf Builder with halts product. That's our earliest season fertilizer, and that's the one that we think they may have skipped, and we're still seeing positive results every day in our fertilizer business, but we likely missed that micro season, and it's going to be tough to make that gap up.

So as we look at total units across the business with a shift out of fertilizer and into soils and mulch, every unit is not the same. I would much rather have a $50 bag of Turf Builder be sold where we make high margins than a $2 to $3 bag of mulch. But the consumer has chosen the $2 to $3 bag of mulch this year as gardening has become the bigger part of their project focus versus lawn and garden -- versus the lawns, excuse me.

Just as the season is finally breaking, our POS is making up ground, overall retail has had a lot of volatile results and a focus on their inventory levels. This focus on inventory had an impact on the ordering that we saw in the back half of May. So while our POS was at near record levels, the consumer reorders have been soft. The result is lower sales for us and lower inventory for the retailers in our product. We missed our internal target by about $300 million in May, which is kind of leading to the decrease that we had in our press release yesterday.

Because our sales were already off to a softer start than what we had planned, the negative fixed cost leverage is more impacted by the lack of these orders. This, coupled with the commodity cost increases, continues to pressure our gross margin rate. The good news is that we're now seeing some easing of the commodity costs. The bad news is that we purchased or produced the vast majority of our need for this year. It should be good news as we go into next year.

We had been seeing some light -- signs of light at the end of the tunnel as we entered May in the Hawthorne business. But during the month, we saw daily sales lower and now feel that we will not see the rebound in the fiscal year that we had been expecting. This is a new industry, and volatility is something that we've been struggling with as we go through the years, and it's something that we need to improve visibility on.

