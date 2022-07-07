Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMG   US8101861065

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

(SMG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-07-07 pm EDT
82.26 USD   +1.22%
03:14pSCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : Building a more sustainable cannabis industry
PU
07/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, Industrial Tech, REIT, Software and IT Services Sectors
MT
06/28SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : Giving waste a new life, locally
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scotts Miracle Gro : Building a more sustainable cannabis industry

07/07/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
July 7, 2022
3 minute read
Tom Matthews

As a new and growing industry, our subsidiary Hawthorne takes a leadership role in setting the standard for sustainable growing. From lighting and the growing environment to water systems and growing media, Hawthorne provides growers with end-to-end solutions for sustainability.

Lighting

LED lights - coupled with smart controllers and sensors - reduce energy costs and bolster performance. The Gavita CT1930e generates 5 percent more light output than our high-pressure sodium lights while using 20 percent less energy.

Growing environment

Air flow, filtration, humidity and ventilation are controlled in the indoor grow. Hawthorne solutions include products and partnerships, such as the exclusive Quest dehumidifier with the industry's highest energy efficiency.

Water systems

Hawthorne's Hydro-Logic system reduces water use and nutrient-rich water disposal. It purifies water before nutrients are added for irrigation and then captures surplus nutrient-rich water along with water from the dehumidification process for reuse.

Growing media

Botanicare CocoPro is a new line of products that enables growers to efficiently manage water use. The substrate material is made from compostable coconut coir in compressed form, which expands to retain water and nutrients.

Aiming to set a sustainable standard

The sustainability leadership role extends beyond product offerings. Because innovation is advancing, the cannabis industry has an opportunity to work with regulators and government leaders at state and federal levels to develop consistent standards and approaches that foster sustainable cannabis cultivation. This is critical because until cannabis is legal at the federal level, the industry does not have access to research and development resources available to other industries, nor is there a centralized way of gathering data on the environmental impact of various growing methods to inform consistent sustainability standards.

Hawthorne, through its Government Relations team, regularly communicates with regulators and elected officials to educate them on the advancements that the industry itself is making. We also share data and other insights obtained through Hawthorne's R&D activities at the first licensed cannabis research facility in North America, located in Kelowna, B.C. Here, Hawthorne has created grow rooms that simulate cannabis growing operations in the real world. Scientists and researchers test products, solutions and innovations to determine the impact on yield, quality and sustainability.

For more information on Hawthorne's and ScottsMiracle-Gro's vision for sustainable growing, check out our Corporate Responsibility Report, specifically the Innovative Products and Operating Sustainably sections.

Disclaimer

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 19:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
03:14pSCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : Building a more sustainable cannabis industry
PU
07/01Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage of 85 Companies in Consumer Discretionary, Healthcar..
MT
06/28SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : Giving waste a new life, locally
PU
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell Midcap Value Index
CI
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell 1000 Value Index
CI
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/23SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : ScottsMiracle-Gro Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 154 M - -
Net income 2022 245 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 4 502 M 4 502 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 81,27 $
Average target price 106,44 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Hagedorn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lukemire President & Chief Operating Officer
Cory J. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Swihart Head-Global Technology & Operations
Ivan C. Smith Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-49.52%4 502
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.67.90%23 808
PJSC PHOSAGRO34.84%16 362
ICL GROUP LTD1.43%11 204
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.66.41%8 936
UPL LIMITED-11.35%6 288