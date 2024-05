This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 19:16:00 UTC.

Gardening can be a wonderful activity. You are able to put in a bit of effort to take care of your plants, and you're rewarded with fresh veggies and herbs. Studies have shown, however, that the benefits of working in the garden go beyond what you're able to eat. Gardening can improve your physical and mental health. [...]