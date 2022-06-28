Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMG   US8101861065

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

(SMG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16 2022-06-28 pm EDT
81.71 USD   -1.45%
02:02pSCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : Giving waste a new life, locally
PU
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell Midcap Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scotts Miracle Gro : Giving waste a new life, locally

06/28/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 28, 2022
2 minute read

9 billion pounds of green waste recycled per year.

Leaves, grass clippings, tree trimmings get used again to help people grow flowers and plants.

Instead of taking up valuable landfill space and contributing to methane emissions, these waste products re-enter the growing cycle as soils, growing amendments and mulches, all an important contribution to the circular economy.

[Link]

We have long embraced our unique ability to support circularity and benefit our environment. As the leading recycler of compost in North America, we redirect green waste into our products. This prevents green waste, such as grass and tree trimmings, waste from commercial landscaping, tree cultivation and agriculture, from ending up in landfills.

Not only does our company recycle roughly 9 billion pounds of green waste each year, but we do it locally. Over the past nine years, our growing media procurement team has developed a network of hundreds of local suppliers across North America. This network of many small and medium-sized businesses provides the raw ingredients for our growing media products.

This "growing local" strategy reduces costs and emissions associated with shipping heavy organic materials over long distances and contributes to high-quality product blends that meet the needs of each area. Because we operate dozens of growing media facilities across North America, a bag of our soil is sourced, produced and used within a 120-mile radius on average.

So the next time you use our soil in a garden in your own backyard, you'll know it was likely produced a lot closer than you might think.

For more on our environmental efforts, read our full 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Disclaimer

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 18:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
02:02pSCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : Giving waste a new life, locally
PU
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell Midcap Value Index
CI
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell 1000 Value Index
CI
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY(NYSE : SMG) added to Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/23SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : ScottsMiracle-Gro Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
06/22Wells Fargo Downgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro to Equalweight From Overweight; Price Target ..
MT
06/14Stifel Adjusts Price Target on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $93 From $116, Reiterates Hold Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 189 M - -
Net income 2022 245 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 4 593 M 4 593 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 82,91 $
Average target price 111,50 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Hagedorn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lukemire President & Chief Operating Officer
Cory J. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Swihart Head-Global Technology & Operations
Ivan C. Smith Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-48.90%4 557
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.77.04%25 502
PJSC PHOSAGRO35.95%18 985
ICL GROUP LTD6.63%12 175
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.53.21%8 072
UPL LIMITED-12.09%6 143