Scotts Miracle Gro : Giving waste a new life, locally

9 billion pounds of green waste recycled per year.

Leaves, grass clippings, tree trimmings get used again to help people grow flowers and plants.

Instead of taking up valuable landfill space and contributing to methane emissions, these waste products re-enter the growing cycle as soils, growing amendments and mulches, all an important contribution to the circular economy.

We have long embraced our unique ability to support circularity and benefit our environment. As the leading recycler of compost in North America, we redirect green waste into our products. This prevents green waste, such as grass and tree trimmings, waste from commercial landscaping, tree cultivation and agriculture, from ending up in landfills.

Not only does our company recycle roughly 9 billion pounds of green waste each year, but we do it locally. Over the past nine years, our growing media procurement team has developed a network of hundreds of local suppliers across North America. This network of many small and medium-sized businesses provides the raw ingredients for our growing media products.

This "growing local" strategy reduces costs and emissions associated with shipping heavy organic materials over long distances and contributes to high-quality product blends that meet the needs of each area. Because we operate dozens of growing media facilities across North America, a bag of our soil is sourced, produced and used within a 120-mile radius on average.

So the next time you use our soil in a garden in your own backyard, you'll know it was likely produced a lot closer than you might think.

For more on our environmental efforts, read our full 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report.