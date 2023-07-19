Kenny Dieglio

Have you heard about the secret, farm-to-table restaurant at our world headquarters (WHQ) in Marysville, Ohio? The one with produce and herbs grown just a few hundred yards from the kitchen?

Well, it turns out that it's not so secret. Those who've recently eaten at the cafe on campus in Marysville likely sampled some of the freshest ingredients Chef Todd has to create with.

Since the AeroGarden R&D team relocated its lab to Marysville, Ohio, they've started ramping up the produce growing. In turn, Justin and the AeroGarden R&D team have started working with Chef Todd. The results are non-GMO, pesticide-free, local produce and herbs from the lab that he can incorporate into his weekly menu. It's a scenario that can be categorized as a win-win-win.

AeroGarden wins because their frequent and fresh produce gets used and doesn't go to waste.

Chef Todd wins because he gets ingredients that can't get much closer to the kitchen.

WHQ associates win because the awesome food at the cafe only gets better with ingredients from right across the street.

"There's nothing like the flavor of the fresh basil or lettuce compared to what we get from our supplier," says Chef Todd. "The produce from R&D is so fragrant, the flavor is so much stronger. It's a chef's dream."

Chef Todd gets to experiment with dishes like a basil wrap that incorporates large leaf basil in place of a lettuce wrap. Justin and the team also get to learn about what new produce and herbs can translate well into future products for AeroGarden. If they received an abundance of herbs, Chef Todd and his team are even able to dry out herbs so they will last longer. The chef has also used the fresh ingredients for meals at board meetings.

Who knew that product development could be so delicious!