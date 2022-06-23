Scotts Miracle Gro : ScottsMiracle-Gro Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

The culmination of our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress of the past year is here. We're excited to share our2022 Corporate Responsibility Reportwith you.

This year's report may be 94 pages, but its theme can be summarized in one sentence: At ScottsMiracle-Gro, our purpose to GroMoreGood is brought to life by working together. Our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report truly exemplifies the way ESG work spans our business. Key sections include:

Who We Are

Our Approach to ESG

Innovative Products

Operating Sustainability

Cultivating Strong Communities

Supporting Our People

We're really proud of our company-wide efforts as we work to fulfill our corporate purpose and move toward a sustainable future. While we'd love for you to check out every page of the report, we know it's a lot of reading for one sitting, so we created an infographic with some helpful facts and figures from throughout the report.

We also share our ESG focus areas and goals in five categories:

Product Stewardship & Safety

Operations & Supply Chain

Associate Engagement & Wellness

Community Engagement

Governance & Transparency

We're more confident than ever in our future. And through it all, we will remain committed to our long-term purpose to GroMoreGood, together. Download the report.