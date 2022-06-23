Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMG   US8101861065

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

(SMG)
  Report
2022-06-23
76.82 USD   +2.85%
Scotts Miracle Gro : ScottsMiracle-Gro Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

06/23/2022
June 23, 2022
5 minute read

The culmination of our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress of the past year is here. We're excited to share our2022 Corporate Responsibility Reportwith you.

This year's report may be 94 pages, but its theme can be summarized in one sentence: At ScottsMiracle-Gro, our purpose to GroMoreGood is brought to life by working together. Our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report truly exemplifies the way ESG work spans our business. Key sections include:

  • Who We Are
  • Our Approach to ESG
  • Innovative Products
  • Operating Sustainability
  • Cultivating Strong Communities
  • Supporting Our People

We're really proud of our company-wide efforts as we work to fulfill our corporate purpose and move toward a sustainable future. While we'd love for you to check out every page of the report, we know it's a lot of reading for one sitting, so we created an infographic with some helpful facts and figures from throughout the report.

[Link][Link]

We also share our ESG focus areas and goals in five categories:

  • Product Stewardship & Safety
[Link]
  • Operations & Supply Chain
[Link]
  • Associate Engagement & Wellness
[Link]
  • Community Engagement
[Link]
  • Governance & Transparency
[Link]

We're more confident than ever in our future. And through it all, we will remain committed to our long-term purpose to GroMoreGood, together. Download the report.

Disclaimer

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 14:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 189 M - -
Net income 2022 245 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,62%
Capitalization 4 137 M 4 137 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 58,5%
