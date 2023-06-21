Kenny Dieglio

When a company has been around since 1868, it's going to have a few challenging years. And 2022 was one of those years. But the positives tend to shine even brighter during tough times. Our associates showed steadfast commitment not only to our company goals, but also to our responsibilities as good corporate citizens.

As we launch our 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report, we reflect on our commitments and efforts of the past year and look forward to achieving some key goals and milestones in the near future. Our CEO Jim Hagedorn said it best in his intro to the report:

In the following pages, we tell the story of our innovation and work towards a sustainable future, providing consumers with solutions to enjoy their lawns, gardens and greenspaces by working in concert with the environment. Just as importantly, we cared for our associates and supported programs to transform neighborhoods and provide kids with a leg up. The examples are many.

Our ESG commitments demonstrate how we live our purpose to GroMoreGood everywhere. We align our business goals in ways that are good for our planet, people and communities, through the following ESG Focus Areas:

Product Stewardship & Safety

Operations & Supply Chain

Associate Engagement & Wellness

Community Engagement

Governance & Transparency

We're proud of the progress we've made in the last year. See some of the highlights of the 2023 Corporate Responsibility report below, and access the entire report,here.

