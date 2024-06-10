The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's segments include United States (U.S.) Consumer, Hawthorne and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of its consumer lawn and garden business in the United States. Its consumer lawn and garden brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn fertilizer and Scotts grass seed products; Miracle-Gro soil, plant food and gardening products; Ortho herbicide and pesticide products, and Tomcat rodent control and animal repellent products. The Hawthorne segment manufactures, markets and distributes lighting, nutrients, growing media, growing environments and hardware products for indoor and hydroponic gardening in North America. Its brands include General Hydroponics, Gavita, Botanicare, Agrolux, Gro Pro, Mother Earth, Grower's Edge, HydroLogic Purification System and Cyco. The Other segment primarily consists of its consumer lawn and garden business in Canada.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals