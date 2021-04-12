Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company    SMG

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

(SMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scotts Miracle Gro : Our journey to becoming one of North America's largest green waste recyclersWe reuse 5 billion pounds of green waste annually in our products, keeping it local and out of landfills.

04/12/2021 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
April 12, 2021
3 minute read
Lindsay LaSala, Corporate and Foundation Communications Manager, ScottsMiracle-Gro
We reuse 5 billion pounds of green waste annually in our products, keeping it local and out of landfills.

We're passionate about helping people grow bountiful gardens and thriving greenspaces, while also creating products that benefit our environment. It's an important way we GroMoreGood for people and our planet.

Each year, we work with communities to recycle five billion pounds of green waste into our soil products, like garden soil and potting mix. That's equivalent to approximately 900 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This keeps it out of local waste streams and returns valuable nutrients back into the soil.

Not only do we keep five billion pounds of green waste out of landfills each year, but we do it locally. Over the years, we've developed a network of hundreds of local green waste suppliers across North America. This helps ensure that each bag of our soil is locally sourced, produced and used, on average, within a 120-mile radius.

Here's how it happens:

Finding local green waste

We work with hundreds of local organizations near our 38 production facilities across the U.S. to gather green waste and incorporate it into our composting process.

Into the compost pile

Once our production facility has accumulated enough green waste, it's collected into a pile and often mixed with other waste materials to begin the compost process. The compost pile is turned, its temperature is taken and it's monitored and aged for about three months.

Creating the exact 'recipe'

Our scientists add manure or food waste to give the compost nutrients and achieve the perfect composition and chemical analysis.

A new home, locally

Once the compost meets our criteria, it's mixed into our products, bagged and shipped to stores. Each bag of our soil is sourced, produced and used, on average, within a 120-mile radius. This cuts down on shipping emissions and helps grow local communities from start to finish.

Our work's not done either. We continue to look for new ways to repurpose more waste. Several of our production facilities are currently examining the environmental and economic benefits of using more food waste compost in our products, and we expect to expand this to more of our facilities in the future.

Helping gardeners grow bountiful gardens with organic, local ingredients--It's another way we GroMoreGood, together.

Learn more about our green waste recycling program.

Disclaimer

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
10:51aSCOTTS MIRACLE GRO  : Our journey to becoming one of North America's largest gre..
PU
04/09SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO  : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Scotts Miracle-G..
MT
04/09SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Scotts Miracle-Gro t..
MT
04/08SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO  : Raises Fiscal 2021 Guidance
MT
04/08SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO  : More than another college jobWhat if a college job was mor..
PU
04/08ScottsMiracle-Gro Provides Update to Full-Year Financial Guidance; Outlines S..
GL
04/08SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO  : Gaining confidence, sales skills and a successful careerTa..
PU
04/05LAST CALL : Register for ScottsMiracle-Gro's Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on A..
GL
03/29REMINDER : Register for ScottsMiracle-Gro's Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on Ap..
GL
03/25SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO  : Three tips (that you might not know) for saving water in y..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 534 M - -
Net income 2021 516 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 13 870 M 13 870 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 5 932
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 248,67 $
Last Close Price 248,99 $
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Hagedorn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Lukemire President & Chief Operating Officer
Cory J. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Swihart Head-Global Technology & Operations
Mark Slavens Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY25.03%13 870
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.9.07%14 092
ICL GROUP LTD28.61%8 211
PHOSAGRO38.53%7 267
UPL LIMITED36.11%6 490
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED16.38%5 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ