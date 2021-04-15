Scotts Miracle Gro : ScottsMiracle-Gro hires Jim Esquea as Vice President of Public Affairs

Based in Washington D.C., Esquea brings extensive federal legislative, executive branch and advocacy experience to new role

Washington D.C., April 15, 2021 -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, the world's leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, today announced it has hired Jim Esquea as vice president of public affairs. The position is the company's first based in Washington, DC. and will lead the entirety of the company's day-to-day federal outreach on issues that range from cannabis and social justice reform to environmental regulation, consumer protection and corporate tax issues.

'We have steadily increased our voice in Washington, D.C. over the past several years to enhance the understanding of the unique issues that impact our business, our brands, and the consumers of our products,' said Jim King, executive vice president for corporate affairs, who oversees the Company's government relations efforts. 'Today, we are fortunate to have Jim Esquea join our team to serve in a role dedicated to advancing public policy. He brings a level of knowledge and credibility to our Company through his extensive experience working on critical issues in the executive branch and on Capitol Hill as well as high-profile roles within the private sector.'

Esquea has more than 25 years of policy experience and previously has served as Assistant Secretary for Legislation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Obama Administration, analyst for the U.S. Senate Budget Committee and recently as Senior Director of Federal Affairs for Juul Labs Inc. He has developed and maintained constructive relationships with Members of Congress and their staff, trade associations, advocacy groups and other key opinion leaders. A graduate of Wesleyan University, Esquea also holds an M.P.A from Columbia University.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:

Molly Jennings

ScottsMiracle-Gro

molly.jennings@scotts.com

561-350-5734