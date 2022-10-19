Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMG   US8101861065

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

(SMG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-10-19 pm EDT
44.58 USD   -3.46%
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
GL
Pot Stocks Surge After Biden Floats Rescheduling
DJ
Scotts Miracle-gro Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

10/19/2022 | 04:01pm EDT
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call MAR, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, will release its fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-317-6003 (Elite Entry Number: 1441072). A live webcast of the call and the press release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the press release and any accompanying information will remain available for at least a 12-month period.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.9 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

For investor inquiries:
Kelly Berry
Vice President
Investor Relations
(937) 578-1598

For media inquiries:
Tom Matthews
Chief Communications Officer
Corporate Affairs
(937) 644-7044


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 950 M - -
Net income 2022 -334 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,83x
Yield 2022 5,87%
Capitalization 2 559 M 2 559 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 46,18 $
Average target price 84,00 $
Spread / Average Target 81,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Hagedorn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lukemire President & Chief Operating Officer
David C. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dave Swihart Head-Global Technology & Operations
Ivan C. Smith Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-71.32%2 559
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.73.67%25 522
PHOSAGRO35.93%16 539
FMC CORPORATION4.15%14 824
ICL GROUP LTD1.00%11 042
OCI N.V.77.67%8 450