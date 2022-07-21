Log in
    SMG   US8101861065

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

(SMG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
87.18 USD   +3.31%
ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

07/21/2022 | 08:51am EDT
MARYSVILLE, Ohio, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE SMG), one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call to discuss those results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-888-220-8451 (Confirmation Code: 2366358). A replay of the call can be heard by calling 1-888-203-1112 (Audio Replay Passcode: 2366358). The replay will be available for 15 days.

A live webcast of the call and the press release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the press release and any accompanying information will remain available for at least a 12-month period.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.9 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts ®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. Another wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Collective, has been established to invest in emerging areas of the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:
Kelly Berry
Vice President
Investor Relations
(937) 578-1598

 


