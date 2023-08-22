MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Gaurav Jain of Barclays at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in Boston. After opening comments, Jain, who is Barclays’ Head of EU Small and Mid-cap and Global Tobacco & Cannabis Equity Research, will moderate a question-and-answer session with Chief Financial Officer Matt Garth at approximately 3 p.m. ET.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat by accessing this link. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations site at http://investor.scotts.com for 3 months.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.9 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Our presentation may contain forward-looking statements that set forth anticipated results based on management’s current plans and assumptions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ materially from those statements. Investors should familiarize themselves with the full range of risk factors that could impact our results. These can be found in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.