    SMG   US8101861065

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

(SMG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:11:25 2023-01-26 am EST
61.67 USD   -2.24%
10:31aThe National Head Start Association and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announce 2022-2023 GroMoreGood Garden Grantees
GL
10:30aThe National Head Start Association and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announce 2022-2023 GroMoreGood Garden Grantees
AQ
01/23The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment
GL
The National Head Start Association and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announce 2022-2023 GroMoreGood Garden Grantees

01/26/2023 | 10:31am EST
Annual grant program supports new and existing garden projects

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in its fifth year, the GroMoreGood Garden Grants program through The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and National Head Start Association (NHSA) is awarding 10 grants to Head Start programs committed to connecting more of our nation's youth to the benefits of gardening and outdoor play.

This year's 2022-23 GroMoreGood Garden Grants winners are:

“Access to fresh foods and outdoor activities are important to a childhood development, and gardens provide an opportunity for both,” said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “Helping kids discover the wonder of growing is incredible. We look forward to the new and updated garden experiences our grant recipients will create this year.”

The grants are part of Scotts Miracle-Gro’s GroMoreGood initiative, which aims to bring the life-enhancing benefits of gardens and green spaces to 10 million children by 2023. Portions of the harvest will be used in Head Start classrooms and portions will be donated to Head Start families and local food agencies.

“The research is clear: garden-based learning improves educational outcomes, enhances social and emotional learning, and—perhaps most importantly—engages every child’s innate wonder and care for the natural world,” said NHSA Executive Director Yasmina Vinci. “NHSA is proud of our continuing partnership with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation to support experiential learning, foster curiosity, and encourage even more Head Start children and their families to learn and play outside this year!”

This is the fifth year of the program and it has supported more than 50 existing and new garden projects for Head Start programs (including this year). Learn more about our past grant recipients from 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019 and watch the webinar series to learn more.

The grants winners were announced during NHSA’s 2023 Winter Leadership Institute where leaders of the Head Start community from across the nation convened for four days of advocacy training, innovative panels, and results-oriented workshops.

About National Head Start Association
The National Head Start Association is committed to the belief that every child, regardless of circumstances at birth, has the ability to succeed in school and in life. The opportunities offered by Head Start lead to healthier, empowered children and families, and stronger, more vibrant communities. NHSA is the voice for more than 1 million children, 270,000 staff, and 1,600 Head Start grant recipients in the United States. Visit nhsa.org or follow @NatlHeadStart to learn more.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation
The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation, and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds non-profit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org.

Contacts
NHSA: Emily Wagner, Communications Director, media@nhsa.org


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 017 M - -
Net income 2023 202 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 4,23%
Capitalization 3 499 M 3 499 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 58,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 63,08 $
Average target price 62,44 $
Spread / Average Target -1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Hagedorn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lukemire President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Eric Garth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Swihart Head-Global Technology & Operations
Ivan C. Smith Secretary, Chief Cmp Officer, EVP & Gen Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY29.82%3 499
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.16.37%26 419
FMC CORPORATION3.27%16 118
PHOSAGRO0.00%14 811
ICL GROUP LTD6.09%10 283
OCI N.V.-8.44%7 009