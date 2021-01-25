Log in
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

01/25/2021
MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 295 M - -
Net income 2021 471 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 368 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 12 864 M 12 864 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 5 932
Free-Float 59,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Hagedorn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael C. Lukemire President & Chief Operating Officer
Cory J. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dave Swihart Head-Global Technology & Operations
Mark Slavens Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY16.00%12 864
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.15.62%14 939
ICL GROUP LTD6.66%6 832
PHOSAGRO11.24%6 011
UPL LIMITED26.09%5 934
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.97%4 480
