Mentorship program focuses on grit, goals and growth

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developed through The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and The Hagedorn Legacy Foundation, The Legacy Project is proud to welcome its fourth cohort for the class of 2027. Its mission is to empower youth, through possibility thinking and innovative problem-solving, for greater personal freedom, social mobility, and the betterment of their communities.



This is the largest Legacy cohort to date with 29 students who attend Whitehall City Schools in Columbus, Ohio.

“When we started The Legacy Project, we had a goal to not only positively impact our first class of students, but also to make it sustainable so we could help kids year after year,” said Sue Hagedorn, chair of the Hagedorn Legacy Foundation. “As we welcome the fourth class, it makes me proud of the students, coaches and everyone who brings grit to the project every day.”

The Legacy Project develops students through a multi-discipline curriculum. During their four years in the program, students are challenged through character strength and entrepreneurial mindset development, financial literacy management and customized goal-pursuit. The program also provides a $20,000 scholarship to each student to be used for post-secondary education.

“My favorite part about The Legacy Project is the great people you get to meet, not just students, but also coaches and everyone who invests in us,” said Jacob Perry, student in the program. “They help plan your way to a great future.”

Students meet regularly with their coaches with support from program partners, including The Ohio State University Keenan Center for Entrepreneurship, Global Financial Partners, and Whitehall City Schools.

“We’re honored to continue the success of The Legacy Project with this year’s new class of students,” said Brian Herrington, president of the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “It’s incredible to watch the students take part in career and life experiences that help shape their future success.”

The newest class of students started their Legacy Project journey during this current school year. The Legacy Project has successfully graduated two cohorts of students.

The Hagedorn Legacy Foundation

The Hagedorn Legacy Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization with a mission to develop and support youth-based educational programming and outreach.