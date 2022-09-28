There's still time to Gro: fall planting season is here

Kenny Dieglio

Summer may be over, but there's still time to plant your favorite veggies, herbs, and flowers. Fall is a great time to get outside and plant certain vegetable and herb varieties, as well as some annual and perennial flower varieties. Mother Nature forcing you indoors sooner than you'd like? There are lots of ways to add your favorite plants to your indoor environment as well!

WSI and IBM are currently predicting an extended Fall season this year with warmer temperatures across much of the Midwest and Northeast regions, so this is a great time to keep gardening, no matter where you live.

Plants to grow in the fall months:

- Indoor succulents

- Veggieand Herbsthat do well in cooler fall temperatures:

- Lettuce

- Swiss Chard

- Spinach

- Broccoli

- Parsley

- Rosemary

- Thyme

Miracle-Gro Brilliant BloomsFlowers (available in southern states this Fall)

- Vinca

- Zinnia

- Petchoa

- Petunia

- Perennials (plant up to at least 1 month before the ground freezes) (Tip: Be sure to feed with Miracle Gro Shake 'n Feed!)

Spring-flowering bulbs at least 1 month before ground freezes

Excellent time to plant trees, gives them more time to establish before their first summer vs spring planting. Generally plant Sept-Oct before ground freezes

Use mulch around plants to provide protection over the winter to the plants established in the fall

Fall Activities with Plants:

Plants that do well in warmer, drier fall climatesonce established. These need to be watered in consistently until roots are established:

Flowers:

Zinnia

Vinca

Lantana

Geranium

Celosia

Veggies and Herbs :

Swiss Chard

Zucchini

Cherokee Purple or Beefsteak Tomatoes

Whether you're looking for some fresh veggies, beautiful flowers or some festive fall decorations, there are so many ways to get outside and grow during the fall months. Why wait for spring when there's so much ready to grow!