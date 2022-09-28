Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
  News
  Summary
    SMG   US8101861065

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

(SMG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:17 2022-09-28 am EDT
47.88 USD   -0.33%
10:36aThere's Still Time To Gro : fall planting season is here
PU
09/01Scotts Miracle-gro Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/01The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Resignation of Cory J. Miller as Executive Vice President Effective September 1, 2022
CI
There's still time to Gro: fall planting season is here

09/28/2022 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
September 28, 2022
3 minute read
Kenny Dieglio

Summer may be over, but there's still time to plant your favorite veggies, herbs, and flowers. Fall is a great time to get outside and plant certain vegetable and herb varieties, as well as some annual and perennial flower varieties. Mother Nature forcing you indoors sooner than you'd like? There are lots of ways to add your favorite plants to your indoor environment as well!

WSI and IBM are currently predicting an extended Fall season this year with warmer temperatures across much of the Midwest and Northeast regions, so this is a great time to keep gardening, no matter where you live.

Plants to grow in the fall months:

- Indoor succulents

- Veggieand Herbsthat do well in cooler fall temperatures:

- Lettuce

- Swiss Chard

- Spinach

- Broccoli

- Parsley

- Rosemary

- Thyme

Miracle-Gro Brilliant BloomsFlowers (available in southern states this Fall)

- Vinca

- Zinnia

- Petchoa

- Petunia

- Perennials (plant up to at least 1 month before the ground freezes) (Tip: Be sure to feed with Miracle Gro Shake 'n Feed!)

  • Spring-flowering bulbs at least 1 month before ground freezes
  • Excellent time to plant trees, gives them more time to establish before their first summer vs spring planting. Generally plant Sept-Oct before ground freezes
  • Use mulch around plants to provide protection over the winter to the plants established in the fall

Fall Activities with Plants:

Plants that do well in warmer, drier fall climatesonce established. These need to be watered in consistently until roots are established:

  • Flowers:
  • Zinnia
  • Vinca
  • Lantana
  • Geranium
  • Celosia

Whether you're looking for some fresh veggies, beautiful flowers or some festive fall decorations, there are so many ways to get outside and grow during the fall months. Why wait for spring when there's so much ready to grow!

Disclaimer

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 14:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 950 M - -
Net income 2022 -334 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,15x
Yield 2022 5,64%
Capitalization 2 662 M 2 662 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 48,04 $
Average target price 88,11 $
Spread / Average Target 83,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Hagedorn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lukemire President & Chief Operating Officer
David C. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Director
Dave Swihart Head-Global Technology & Operations
Ivan C. Smith Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-70.16%2 662
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.82.05%26 913
PHOSAGRO35.93%17 331
ICL GROUP LTD0.00%11 023
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.26.76%6 362
UPL LIMITED-9.30%6 227