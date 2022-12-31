Searle : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-12-31

Directors' Report to the Members

We are pleased to present the unconsolidated interim financial information of the company for the half year ended December 31, 2022. These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - 'Interim Financial Reporting'. The directors' report is prepared in accordance with section 227 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Chapter XII of the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019.

Financial highlights

Revenue of the company increased by Rs 2.2 billion i.e. 26% over the same period last year. However, due to the adverse macroeconomic conditions and its impact on the company, the net profitability of the company reduced by 57% and was Rs 542 million as compared to Rs 1.27 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The major reason for decrease in profitability was the decrease in gross margins of the company from 51% last year to 46% in the current period, mainly due to significant devaluation of Pakistani currency.

The other factor, which impacted the profitability of the company was the higher finance cost as the policy rate was increased multiple times during the year i.e. from 7% last year to prevailing 17%.

Following is the summary of financial results for the half year ended December 31, 2022:

December 31, 2022 2021 (Rupees in thousand) Revenue 10,852,586 8,632,469 Cost of sales (5,909,993) (4,239,046) Gross Profit 4,942,593 4,393,423 Operating expenses (3,495,871) (2,779,607) Other operating expenses (42,910) (82,314) Other income 699,068 787,300 Profit from operations 2,102,880 2,318,802 Finance cost (1,487,919) (821,831) Profit before tax 614,961 1,496,971 Income tax expense (72,576) (225,975) Profit after taxation 542,385 1,270,996

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share after taxation for the period is Rs. 1.39 (December 31, 2021: Rs. 3.26). There is no dilution effect on the basic earnings per share of the Company, as the Company had no convertible dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding as at December 31, 2022.