Searle : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-12-31
03/03/2023 | 02:09am EST
HALF YEARLY REPORT DECEMBER
2022
Contents
02
Company
03
Information
Directors'
06
Review Report
Directors'
07
Review Report (Urdu)
Independent
08
Auditor's Review Report
Unconsolidated Condensed interim
Statement of Financial Position
09
Unconsolidated Statement of Profit
or Loss and Other Comprehensive
Income
10
Unconsolidated Condensed interim
11
Statement of Changes in Equity
Unconsolidated Condensed interim
Statement of Cash Flows
12
Selected Notes to the Unconsolidated
StatementsCondensed interim Financial
27
Consolidated
Financial Statements
DECEMBER 2022 01
Company Information
Board of Directors
Bankers
Mr. Adnan Asdar Ali
Chairman
Albaraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Mr. Munis Abdullah
Askari Bank Limited
Mr. S. Nadeem Ahmed
Chief Executive Officer
Bank Al Habib Limited
Mr. Zubair Razzak Palwala
Bank Alfalah Limited
Mr. Mufti Zia Ul Islam
Bank of Punjab
Dr. Atta Ur Rahman
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Mrs. Shaista Khaliq Rehman
Faysal Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Committees of the Board
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
Audit Committee
Meezan Bank Limited
Mrs. Shaista Khaliq Rehman
Chairperson
National Bank of Pakistan
Mr. Adnan Asdar Ali
Member
Soneri Bank Limited
Dr. Atta Ur Rahman
Member
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Summit Bank Limited
Human Resource &
Remuneration Committee
Mrs. Shaista Khaliq Rehman
Chairperson
Registered Office
Mr. Adnan Asdar Ali
Member
One IBL Centre, 2nd Floor, Plot # 1
Dr. Atta Ur Rahman
Member
Block 7 & 8, D.M.C.H.S, Tipu Sultan Road
Off Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi
Chief Financial Officer
Tel:+92 21 37170200 - 01
Mr. Mobeen Alam
Company Secretary
Share Registrar
Mr. Zubair Razzak Palwala
CDC Share Registrar Services Limited
Head Office, CDC House, 99-B, Block 'B'
Auditors
S.M.C.H.S., Main Shahrah-e-Faisal
A. F. Ferguson & Co.
Karachi - 74400
Legal Advisors
Mohsin Tayebaly & Co.
02 HALF YEARLY REPORT
Directors' Report to the Members
We are pleased to present the unconsolidated interim financial information of the company for the half year ended December 31, 2022. These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - 'Interim Financial Reporting'. The directors' report is prepared in accordance with section 227 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Chapter XII of the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019.
Financial highlights
Revenue of the company increased by Rs 2.2 billion i.e. 26% over the same period last year. However, due to the adverse macroeconomic conditions and its impact on the company, the net profitability of the company reduced by 57% and was Rs 542 million as compared to Rs 1.27 billion in the corresponding period last year.
The major reason for decrease in profitability was the decrease in gross margins of the company from 51% last year to 46% in the current period, mainly due to significant devaluation of Pakistani currency.
The other factor, which impacted the profitability of the company was the higher finance cost as the policy rate was increased multiple times during the year i.e. from 7% last year to prevailing 17%.
Following is the summary of financial results for the half year ended December 31, 2022:
December 31,
2022
2021
(Rupees in thousand)
Revenue
10,852,586
8,632,469
Cost of sales
(5,909,993)
(4,239,046)
Gross Profit
4,942,593
4,393,423
Operating expenses
(3,495,871)
(2,779,607)
Other operating expenses
(42,910)
(82,314)
Other income
699,068
787,300
Profit from operations
2,102,880
2,318,802
Finance cost
(1,487,919)
(821,831)
Profit before tax
614,961
1,496,971
Income tax expense
(72,576)
(225,975)
Profit after taxation
542,385
1,270,996
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic earnings per share after taxation for the period is Rs. 1.39 (December 31, 2021: Rs. 3.26). There is no dilution effect on the basic earnings per share of the Company, as the Company had no convertible dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding as at December 31, 2022.
DECEMBER 2022 03
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Searle Company Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 07:08:08 UTC.