1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/26 2.Date of the original announcement and reporting:2019/11/14 3.Summary of the content originally announced and reported: 1)The contract amount was NT$2,568,000,000 4.Reason for change and its main content: 1)The contract amount was changed to NT$2,582,600,241 2)Adjust the door leaf design of the building. 5.Effect on the Company's finance and business after the change:NA 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA