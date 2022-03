Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/26 2.Company name:The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The company's board of directors decided to agree to build new core banking system. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:After transaction price and terms, etc. are determined, material information will be released in compliance with regulations.