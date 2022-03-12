Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank : Revise the announcement that the consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 have been approved by the board of directors

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/03/11 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/07 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):26,470,295 5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD): 38,172,502 6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):22,139,349 7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):18,670,618 8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):14,255,581 9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):3.19 10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,139,632,711 11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):1,930,394,511 12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):157,801,816 (Amount before correction is consolidated equity: 209,238,200) 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A