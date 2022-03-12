Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank : Revise the announcement that the consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 have been approved by the board of directors
03/12/2022 | 10:14pm EST
Provided by: THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/13
Time of announcement
11:04:30
Subject
Revise the announcement that the consolidated financial
statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 have been
approved by the board of directors
Date of events
2022/03/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/11
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/07
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):26,470,295
5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
38,172,502
6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):22,139,349
7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):18,670,618
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):14,255,581
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to
end of the period (NTD):3.19
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,139,632,711
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):1,930,394,511
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):157,801,816
(Amount before correction is consolidated equity: 209,238,200)
13.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A
