  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5876   TW0005876007

THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.

(5876)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank : Revise the announcement that the consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 have been approved by the board of directors

03/12/2022 | 10:14pm EST
Today's Information

Provided by: THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/13 Time of announcement 11:04:30
Subject 
 Revise the announcement that the consolidated financial
statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 have been
approved by the board of directors
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/11
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/07
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Net interest revenue (expense) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):26,470,295
5.Net revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):
38,172,502
6.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):22,139,349
7.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):18,670,618
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
 accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):14,255,581
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to
end of the period (NTD):3.19
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,139,632,711
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):1,930,394,511
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
reporting period (thousand NTD):157,801,816
(Amount before correction is consolidated equity: 209,238,200)
13.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A

Disclaimer

Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 03:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 38 626 M 1 359 M 1 359 M
Net income 2021 14 103 M 496 M 496 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 204 B 7 189 M 7 189 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 636
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 45,70 TWD
Average target price 54,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shan Chung Chen Director & General Manager
Ching Yen Lee Chairman
King Hu Hsieh Independent Director
Yung San Li Managing Director & Independent Director
Mu Tsai Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.-3.28%7 189
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%160 876
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.12.80%76 975
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%68 510
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.43%57 593
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-6.03%52 789