Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5876   TW0005876007

THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.

(5876)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
52.70 TWD   -0.57%
04:53aSHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : SCSB is invited to attend investor conference held by Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd..
PU
08/13SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : Announced to apply for issuing NT$2.5 billion Non-Cumulative Perpetual Subordinated Financial Debentures
PU
08/13SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : Announced to apply for issuing USD 20 million senior unsecured currency-linked Financial Debentures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank : SCSB is invited to attend investor conference held by Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd..

08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/15 Time of announcement 16:40:12
Subject 
 SCSB is invited to attend investor conference
held by Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd..
Date of events 2022/08/23 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
2F., No. 123,Songren Rd.,Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
2022 1H Business Overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.
04:53aSHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : SCSB is invited to attend investor conference held by..
PU
08/13SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : Announced to apply for issuing NT$2.5 billion Non-Cum..
PU
08/13SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : Announced to apply for issuing USD 20 million senior ..
PU
08/13SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : The board of directors approved capital increase thro..
PU
08/13SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : Announcement of the consolidated financial statements..
PU
08/13The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Ltd. Plans to Apply for Issuing TWD 2.5 Billion ..
CI
06/17SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : Announcement of releasing the prohibition on director..
PU
06/17SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : Announcement of disposition of the right-of-use 1 ass..
PU
06/17SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : Announced the resolutions by the board meeting to don..
PU
06/17SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK : Announce the 2022 ex-dividend record date of cash div..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 993 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
Net income 2022 15 672 M 523 M 523 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 236 B 7 858 M 7 858 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 636
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 52,70 TWD
Average target price 59,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shan Chung Chen Director & General Manager
Ching Yen Lee Chairman
King Hu Hsieh Independent Director
Yung San Li Managing Director & Independent Director
Mu Tsai Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.11.53%7 858
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.99%144 185
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%66 691
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-9.14%61 639
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)9.96%56 223
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-6.14%55 057