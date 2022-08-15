Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank : SCSB is invited to attend investor conference held by Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd..
08/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: THE SHANGHAI COMMERCIAL & SAVINGS BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/15
Time of announcement
16:40:12
Subject
SCSB is invited to attend investor conference
held by Hua Nan Securities Co., Ltd..
Date of events
2022/08/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
2F., No. 123,Songren Rd.,Xinyi Dist., Taipei City 110, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
2022 1H Business Overview.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:52:08 UTC.