Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fire and police personnel are responding to a fire at Sherwin-Williams' paint plant in Garland, Texas, the local police department said on Monday.

The cause of the fire is not known yet but all major roadways in and around the plant are closed, a Garland Police Department spokesperson told Reuters. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)