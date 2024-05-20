The Sherwin-Williams Company -
Investor Sustainability Summary
General
Total Employees
61,626
64,366
64,088
Total Employees (Full-Time Equivalent)
51,116
53,505
64,051
Company
Net Sales (Millions)
$19,944.6
$22,148.9
$23,051.9
Total Shareholder Return
See page 85 of our 2023 Sustainability Report for Shareholder Returns
Number of Sites (includes manufacturing/distribution sites and global stores, branches and blending facilities)
5,271
5,383
5,478
Environmental
General Environmental
Emissions and Climate Change
ISO 14001 Certified Sites1 - # (%)
43 (36%)
44 (36%)
47 (39%)
Environmental Management Policy
Global Environmental, Health and Safety Policy
Scope 1 (Direct CO2) GHG Emissions (metric tons CO2e)
387,908
427,035
434,541
Scope 2 (Indirect CO2) GHG Emissions (metric tons CO2e)
271,935
278,837
265,782
Total Scopes 1 and 2 CO2 emissions (metric tons CO2e)
659,843
705,872
700,323
Emissions Reduction Goal
Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions
by 30% by 2030 (2019 baseline)
Our 2030 Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction goal reflects a science-based
Science-Based Target
approach influenced by the Paris Agreement and its goal to limit
global warming to well below 2.0 degrees Celsius
VOC Emissions (metric tons)
1,879
1,723
1,603
SOX Emissions (metric tons)
243
255
319
1 This only applies to manufacturing and distribution facilities.
1
Topic
Metric
2021
2022
2023
Emissions and Climate Change (continued)
Energy
Renewable Energy
Water
Waste
NOX Emissions (metric tons)
3,992
4,180
5,138
Climate Change Strategy
Yes - see pages 70-74 of our 2023 TCFD Report
CDP Climate Change Disclosure2
CDP Climate Change Response
CDP Climate Change Score2
B-
C
C
Total Direct Energy Consumption (Scope 1) (Gigawatts)
1,534
1,736
1,770
Total Indirect Energy Consumption (Scope 2) (Gigawatts)
742
749
723
Total Energy Consumption ((Gigawatts))
2,276
2,485
2,493
Total Direct Energy Intensity (Scope 1) (Megawatts/metric tons produced)
0.41
0.44
0.47
Total Indirect Energy Intensity (Scope 2) (Megawatts/metric tons produced)
0.20
0.19
0.19
Total Energy Intensity (Megawatts/metric tons produced)
0.61
0.63
0.66
Renewable Energy (Gigawatts)3
1.29
0.41
0.92
Renewable Energy Percent of Total (%)
0.17%
0.05%
0.13%
Renewable Energy Goal
Increase electricity from renewable sources to 50%
of total electricity usage by 2030 (2019 baseline)
Water Withdrawn (m3)
3,526,124
3,869,286
3,943,481
Water Consumption in Production Facilities (m3)
997,052
836,685
813,106
Water Intensity (m3/metric ton production)
0.93
0.98
1.05
Water Consumed in Production Facilities and Sourced from Regions with High or Extremely High Baseline
20.98%
20.77%
24.43%
Water Stress
CDP Water Disclosure2
CDP Water Security 2023
CDP Water Score2
C
C
C
Wastewater Discharge (m3)
2,529,072
3,032,601
2,797,492
Waste Reduction Goal
Reduce waste disposal intensity by 25% by 2030 (2019 baseline)
Waste Reduction Strategy
Yes - see pages 24-25 of our 2023 Sustainability Report.
- CDP scoring is based on previous year's data.
- Renewable Energy includes on-site generation and procured renewable energy credits.
2
Topic
Metric
2021
2022
2023
Social
Workforce
Belonging & Culture
Women in Workforce
24.5%
23%
25%
Women in Management
26.4%
26%
26%
Minorities in Workforce (U.S. Only)
35.2%
36%
38%
Minorities in Management (U.S. Only)
27.7%
29%
30%
Workforce Age Group 70+
0.9%
0.92%
1.35%
Workforce Age Group 60-69
6.6%
6.28%
8.13%
Workforce Age Group 50-59
15.7%
15.46%
15.96%
Workforce Age Group 40-49
20.1%
20.01%
21.06%
Workforce Age Group 30-39
26.6%
26.23%
27.26%
Workforce Age Group 20-29
28.8%
29.20%
25.10%
Workforce Age Group Under 20
1.3%
1.90%
1.15%
Voluntary-Regrettable Turnover (for Full-Time Only)
12.3%
13.1%
10.8%
The Sherwin-Williams Company 401(k) Plan Common Stock Ownership
7.9%
7.6%
7.3%
Equal Opportunity Policy
Equal Opportunity Policy
2023 Engagement Survey: We collaborated with a third party to conduct our global engagement survey. Our goal was to leverage the voice of our employees and quantify our progress toward creating an inclusive culture that empowers everyone to learn, grow and achieve their career aspirations. We earned a favorable engagement score of 76%, which serves as an affirmation of our existing efforts. We compare scores against past results and are committed to using the data to drive continued progress through a formal action planning process. We regularly seek employee feedback through various forms of formal and informal employee listening and plan to conduct the global engagement survey every two years.
The following results from our 2023 all-employee engagement survey reflect our efforts in fostering an inclusive, supportive culture.
- "Managers treat our employees with dignity and respect." - 90% favorable response
- "Sherwin-Williamsis a safe place to work." - 84% favorable response
- "I can be myself at Sherwin-Williams." - 80% favorable response
- "I would recommend Sherwin-Williams as a place to work." - 80% favorable response
Conscious Inclusion Education & Training equips employees with inclusive leadership behaviors and resources to improve performance, drive business growth and enhance customer experience. The sessions and resources are designed to help leaders become mindful of unconscious perspectives and provide them with practical actions they can take to create and lead more inclusive cultures.
3
Topic
Metric
2021
2022
2023
Days Away Restricted or Transferred (DART) Rate (Total incidents per 200,000 hours worked)
0.58
0.87
0.84
Occupational Health and Safety
Recordable Case Rate (Total number of employees with recordable incidents per 200,000 hours worked)
0.81
1.29
1.18
Health and Safety Policy
Global Environmental, Health and Safety Policy
Human Rights
Human Rights Policy
Code of Conduct,
Human Trafficking Policy
Conflict Minerals Policy
Conflict Minerals Policy
Community Engagement
Total Corporate Foundation and Other Giving
$6,425,865
$6,944,238
$6,498,431
Community Engagement
Community Engagement
Products
Quality and Safety
Research and Development Costs (Millions $)
$115.9
$119.3
$196.6
Sustainability by Design
Our Sustainability by Design program embeds life cycle thinking, which considers impacts throughout our value chain, into the earliest stages of our product innovation and development processes. From initial
concept through commercialization, we identify ways to incorporate sustainability attributes into our products, with a focus on climate/carbon impact, resource conservation and formula stewardship. For more
on our Sustainability by Design program, see page 13 within our 2023 Sustainability Report.
Product Sustainability
Sustainability Product Listing
Supply Chain
Supply Chain
Supplier Guidelines/Code of Conduct
Supplier Code of Conduct
Governance
Ethics
Business Ethics Policy
Code of Conduct
Size of the Board
11
11
11
Independent Directors on Board - # (%)
10 (91%)
10 (91%)
9 (82%)
Independent Lead Director
Yes
Yes
Yes
Board of Directors
Gender Diversity - # (%)
3 (27%)
3 (27%)
4 (36%)
Racial/Ethnic Diversity - # (%)
4 (36%)
4 (36%)
4 (36%)
Board Average Age
61.8
62.8
62.2
Board Average Tenure
6.2
6.8
6.5
Mandatory Retirement Age
72
72
72
4
Topic
Metric
2021
2022
2023
Board of Directors Continued
Shareholder Practices4
Public Policy and
Political Engagement
Board Meetings Held
6
5
6
All Directors Attended ≥ 75% of Meetings
Yes
Independent Members on the Audit Committee - # (%)
6 (100%)
6 (100%)
5 (100%)
Audit Committee Meetings
5
6
5
Independent Members on the Compensation & Management Development Committee - # (%)
4 (100%)
4 (100%)
4 (100%)
Compensation & Management Development Committee Meetings
4
6
7
Independent Members on the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee - # (%)
4 (100%)
4 (100%)
3 (100%)
Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee Meetings
4
2
2
Annual Board and Committee Self-Assessments
Yes
Orientation Program for New Directors
Yes
Equal Voting Rights (One Vote per Share)
Yes
Annual Say on Pay Voting Support
93.5%
92.4%
93.6%
Shares Outstanding as of December 31
261,143,805
258,875,999
254,543,290
Equity Reserved as % of Shares Outstanding
7.3%
6.9%
6.2%
Options Granted as % of Shares Outstanding
0.37%
0.39%
0.39%
Fair Price Provision
Yes
Mandatory Bid Provision
No
Majority Voting Standard
Yes
Classified Board
No
Proxy Access5
Yes
Shareholder Rights Plan
No
Political Action Committee
No
Public Policy and Political Engagement Statement
Code of Conduct,
2023 GRI Index
-
Historical share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company's three-for-one stock split effected March 31, 2021.
5 The Company's Regulations provide proxy access rights to three-year, 3% shareholders for up to 20% of the board.
5
Topic
Metric
2021
2022
2023
Compensation
Governance
Total Compensation Paid to Named Executives
$33,937,998
$26,559,481
$47,131,384
Total Salaries Paid to Named Executives
$4,652,263
$4,195,773
$4,578,397
All Other Compensation Paid to Named Executives
Summary Compensation Table, Proxy Statement
Total Compensation Paid to CEO
$15,843,760
$12,749,910
$19,281,779
Total Salary Paid to CEO
$1,368,231
$1,408,962
$1,478,462
All Other Compensation Paid to CEO
Summary Compensation Table, Proxy Statement
Executive Compensation Policies and Practices
Compensation Discussion and Analysis, Proxy Statement
Significant Stock Ownership Guidelines6
Yes
Double-Trigger Equity Vesting Upon CIC
Yes
Anti-Hedging and Anti-Pledging Policy
Yes
Clawback Policy
Yes
Total Executives
11
12
12
Female Executives - # (%)
3 (27%)
3 (25%)
3 (25%)
Sustainability Disclosures Independently Verified/Assured
No
UN Global Compact Signatory
No
Sustainability Oversight
Yes - see page 49 of our 2023 Sustainability Report
External Auditor
Ernst & Young LLP
Audit and Audit-Related Fees Paid to Auditor
$6,171,000
$6,398,000
$6,818,000
Non-Audit Fees Paid to Auditor
$1,023,000
$1,896,000
$1,714,000
6 Each independent director is required to own shares of common stock equal in value to a minimum of 7x the annual board cash retainer and hold all shares of common stock received upon the vesting of restricted stock units until the minimum share ownership requirement is met. Each executive is required to own shares of common stock equal in value to a multiple of his/her base salary, with 6x for the CEO, 4x for the COO and 3x for other executives.
6
