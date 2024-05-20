Women in Workforce 24.5% 23% 25% Women in Management 26.4% 26% 26% Minorities in Workforce (U.S. Only) 35.2% 36% 38% Minorities in Management (U.S. Only) 27.7% 29% 30% Workforce Age Group 70+ 0.9% 0.92% 1.35% Workforce Age Group 60-69 6.6% 6.28% 8.13% Workforce Age Group 50-59 15.7% 15.46% 15.96% Workforce Age Group 40-49 20.1% 20.01% 21.06% Workforce Age Group 30-39 26.6% 26.23% 27.26% Workforce Age Group 20-29 28.8% 29.20% 25.10% Workforce Age Group Under 20 1.3% 1.90% 1.15% Voluntary-Regrettable Turnover (for Full-Time Only) 12.3% 13.1% 10.8% The Sherwin-Williams Company 401(k) Plan Common Stock Ownership 7.9% 7.6% 7.3% Equal Opportunity Policy Equal Opportunity Policy

2023 Engagement Survey: We collaborated with a third party to conduct our global engagement survey. Our goal was to leverage the voice of our employees and quantify our progress toward creating an inclusive culture that empowers everyone to learn, grow and achieve their career aspirations. We earned a favorable engagement score of 76%, which serves as an affirmation of our existing efforts. We compare scores against past results and are committed to using the data to drive continued progress through a formal action planning process. We regularly seek employee feedback through various forms of formal and informal employee listening and plan to conduct the global engagement survey every two years.

The following results from our 2023 all-employee engagement survey reflect our efforts in fostering an inclusive, supportive culture.

"Managers treat our employees with dignity and respect." - 90% favorable response

"Sherwin-Williams is a safe place to work." - 84% favorable response

"I can be myself at Sherwin-Williams." - 80% favorable response

"I would recommend Sherwin-Williams as a place to work." - 80% favorable response

Conscious Inclusion Education & Training equips employees with inclusive leadership behaviors and resources to improve performance, drive business growth and enhance customer experience. The sessions and resources are designed to help leaders become mindful of unconscious perspectives and provide them with practical actions they can take to create and lead more inclusive cultures.