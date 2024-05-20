The Sherwin-Williams Company -

Investor Sustainability Summary

Topic

Metric

2021

2022

2023

Sustainability Reporting

2023

Sustainability Report

2023 Sustainability Report

2023

SASB Index

2023 SASB Index

2023

TCFD Report

2023 TCFD Report

2023

GRI Index

2023 GRI Index

General

Total Employees

61,626

64,366

64,088

Total Employees (Full-Time Equivalent)

51,116

53,505

64,051

Company

Net Sales (Millions)

$19,944.6

$22,148.9

$23,051.9

Total Shareholder Return

See page 85 of our 2023 Sustainability Report for Shareholder Returns

Number of Sites (includes manufacturing/distribution sites and global stores, branches and blending facilities)

5,271

5,383

5,478

Environmental

General Environmental

Emissions and Climate Change

ISO 14001 Certified Sites1 - # (%)

43 (36%)

44 (36%)

47 (39%)

Environmental Management Policy

Global Environmental, Health and Safety Policy

Scope 1 (Direct CO2) GHG Emissions (metric tons CO2e)

387,908

427,035

434,541

Scope 2 (Indirect CO2) GHG Emissions (metric tons CO2e)

271,935

278,837

265,782

Total Scopes 1 and 2 CO2 emissions (metric tons CO2e)

659,843

705,872

700,323

Emissions Reduction Goal

Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions

by 30% by 2030 (2019 baseline)

Our 2030 Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction goal reflects a science-based

Science-Based Target

approach influenced by the Paris Agreement and its goal to limit

global warming to well below 2.0 degrees Celsius

VOC Emissions (metric tons)

1,879

1,723

1,603

SOX Emissions (metric tons)

243

255

319

1 This only applies to manufacturing and distribution facilities.

1

Topic

Metric

2021

2022

2023

Emissions and Climate Change (continued)

Energy

Renewable Energy

Water

Waste

NOX Emissions (metric tons)

3,992

4,180

5,138

Climate Change Strategy

Yes - see pages 70-74 of our 2023 TCFD Report

CDP Climate Change Disclosure2

CDP Climate Change Response

CDP Climate Change Score2

B-

C

C

Total Direct Energy Consumption (Scope 1) (Gigawatts)

1,534

1,736

1,770

Total Indirect Energy Consumption (Scope 2) (Gigawatts)

742

749

723

Total Energy Consumption ((Gigawatts))

2,276

2,485

2,493

Total Direct Energy Intensity (Scope 1) (Megawatts/metric tons produced)

0.41

0.44

0.47

Total Indirect Energy Intensity (Scope 2) (Megawatts/metric tons produced)

0.20

0.19

0.19

Total Energy Intensity (Megawatts/metric tons produced)

0.61

0.63

0.66

Renewable Energy (Gigawatts)3

1.29

0.41

0.92

Renewable Energy Percent of Total (%)

0.17%

0.05%

0.13%

Renewable Energy Goal

Increase electricity from renewable sources to 50%

of total electricity usage by 2030 (2019 baseline)

Water Withdrawn (m3)

3,526,124

3,869,286

3,943,481

Water Consumption in Production Facilities (m3)

997,052

836,685

813,106

Water Intensity (m3/metric ton production)

0.93

0.98

1.05

Water Consumed in Production Facilities and Sourced from Regions with High or Extremely High Baseline

20.98%

20.77%

24.43%

Water Stress

CDP Water Disclosure2

CDP Water Security 2023

CDP Water Score2

C

C

C

Wastewater Discharge (m3)

2,529,072

3,032,601

2,797,492

Waste Reduction Goal

Reduce waste disposal intensity by 25% by 2030 (2019 baseline)

Waste Reduction Strategy

Yes - see pages 24-25 of our 2023 Sustainability Report.

  1. CDP scoring is based on previous year's data.
  2. Renewable Energy includes on-site generation and procured renewable energy credits.

2

Topic

Metric

2021

2022

2023

Social

Workforce

Belonging & Culture

Women in Workforce

24.5%

23%

25%

Women in Management

26.4%

26%

26%

Minorities in Workforce (U.S. Only)

35.2%

36%

38%

Minorities in Management (U.S. Only)

27.7%

29%

30%

Workforce Age Group 70+

0.9%

0.92%

1.35%

Workforce Age Group 60-69

6.6%

6.28%

8.13%

Workforce Age Group 50-59

15.7%

15.46%

15.96%

Workforce Age Group 40-49

20.1%

20.01%

21.06%

Workforce Age Group 30-39

26.6%

26.23%

27.26%

Workforce Age Group 20-29

28.8%

29.20%

25.10%

Workforce Age Group Under 20

1.3%

1.90%

1.15%

Voluntary-Regrettable Turnover (for Full-Time Only)

12.3%

13.1%

10.8%

The Sherwin-Williams Company 401(k) Plan Common Stock Ownership

7.9%

7.6%

7.3%

Equal Opportunity Policy

Equal Opportunity Policy

2023 Engagement Survey: We collaborated with a third party to conduct our global engagement survey. Our goal was to leverage the voice of our employees and quantify our progress toward creating an inclusive culture that empowers everyone to learn, grow and achieve their career aspirations. We earned a favorable engagement score of 76%, which serves as an affirmation of our existing efforts. We compare scores against past results and are committed to using the data to drive continued progress through a formal action planning process. We regularly seek employee feedback through various forms of formal and informal employee listening and plan to conduct the global engagement survey every two years.

The following results from our 2023 all-employee engagement survey reflect our efforts in fostering an inclusive, supportive culture.

  • "Managers treat our employees with dignity and respect." - 90% favorable response
  • "Sherwin-Williamsis a safe place to work." - 84% favorable response
  • "I can be myself at Sherwin-Williams." - 80% favorable response
  • "I would recommend Sherwin-Williams as a place to work." - 80% favorable response

Conscious Inclusion Education & Training equips employees with inclusive leadership behaviors and resources to improve performance, drive business growth and enhance customer experience. The sessions and resources are designed to help leaders become mindful of unconscious perspectives and provide them with practical actions they can take to create and lead more inclusive cultures.

3

Topic

Metric

2021

2022

2023

Days Away Restricted or Transferred (DART) Rate (Total incidents per 200,000 hours worked)

0.58

0.87

0.84

Occupational Health and Safety

Recordable Case Rate (Total number of employees with recordable incidents per 200,000 hours worked)

0.81

1.29

1.18

Health and Safety Policy

Global Environmental, Health and Safety Policy

Human Rights

Human Rights Policy

Code of Conduct,

Human Trafficking Policy

Conflict Minerals Policy

Conflict Minerals Policy

Community Engagement

Total Corporate Foundation and Other Giving

$6,425,865

$6,944,238

$6,498,431

Community Engagement

Community Engagement

Products

Quality and Safety

Research and Development Costs (Millions $)

$115.9

$119.3

$196.6

Sustainability by Design

Our Sustainability by Design program embeds life cycle thinking, which considers impacts throughout our value chain, into the earliest stages of our product innovation and development processes. From initial

concept through commercialization, we identify ways to incorporate sustainability attributes into our products, with a focus on climate/carbon impact, resource conservation and formula stewardship. For more

on our Sustainability by Design program, see page 13 within our 2023 Sustainability Report.

Product Sustainability

Sustainability Product Listing

Supply Chain

Supply Chain

Supplier Guidelines/Code of Conduct

Supplier Code of Conduct

Governance

Ethics

Business Ethics Policy

Code of Conduct

Size of the Board

11

11

11

Independent Directors on Board - # (%)

10 (91%)

10 (91%)

9 (82%)

Independent Lead Director

Yes

Yes

Yes

Board of Directors

Gender Diversity - # (%)

3 (27%)

3 (27%)

4 (36%)

Racial/Ethnic Diversity - # (%)

4 (36%)

4 (36%)

4 (36%)

Board Average Age

61.8

62.8

62.2

Board Average Tenure

6.2

6.8

6.5

Mandatory Retirement Age

72

72

72

4

Topic

Metric

2021

2022

2023

Board of Directors Continued

Shareholder Practices4

Public Policy and

Political Engagement

Board Meetings Held

6

5

6

All Directors Attended ≥ 75% of Meetings

Yes

Independent Members on the Audit Committee - # (%)

6 (100%)

6 (100%)

5 (100%)

Audit Committee Meetings

5

6

5

Independent Members on the Compensation & Management Development Committee - # (%)

4 (100%)

4 (100%)

4 (100%)

Compensation & Management Development Committee Meetings

4

6

7

Independent Members on the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee - # (%)

4 (100%)

4 (100%)

3 (100%)

Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee Meetings

4

2

2

Annual Board and Committee Self-Assessments

Yes

Orientation Program for New Directors

Yes

Equal Voting Rights (One Vote per Share)

Yes

Annual Say on Pay Voting Support

93.5%

92.4%

93.6%

Shares Outstanding as of December 31

261,143,805

258,875,999

254,543,290

Equity Reserved as % of Shares Outstanding

7.3%

6.9%

6.2%

Options Granted as % of Shares Outstanding

0.37%

0.39%

0.39%

Fair Price Provision

Yes

Mandatory Bid Provision

No

Majority Voting Standard

Yes

Classified Board

No

Proxy Access5

Yes

Shareholder Rights Plan

No

Political Action Committee

No

Public Policy and Political Engagement Statement

Code of Conduct,

2023 GRI Index

  • Historical share and per share information has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company's three-for-one stock split effected March 31, 2021.
    5 The Company's Regulations provide proxy access rights to three-year, 3% shareholders for up to 20% of the board.

5

Topic

Metric

2021

2022

2023

Compensation

Governance

Total Compensation Paid to Named Executives

$33,937,998

$26,559,481

$47,131,384

Total Salaries Paid to Named Executives

$4,652,263

$4,195,773

$4,578,397

All Other Compensation Paid to Named Executives

Summary Compensation Table, Proxy Statement

Total Compensation Paid to CEO

$15,843,760

$12,749,910

$19,281,779

Total Salary Paid to CEO

$1,368,231

$1,408,962

$1,478,462

All Other Compensation Paid to CEO

Summary Compensation Table, Proxy Statement

Executive Compensation Policies and Practices

Compensation Discussion and Analysis, Proxy Statement

Significant Stock Ownership Guidelines6

Yes

Double-Trigger Equity Vesting Upon CIC

Yes

Anti-Hedging and Anti-Pledging Policy

Yes

Clawback Policy

Yes

Total Executives

11

12

12

Female Executives - # (%)

3 (27%)

3 (25%)

3 (25%)

Sustainability Disclosures Independently Verified/Assured

No

UN Global Compact Signatory

No

Sustainability Oversight

Yes - see page 49 of our 2023 Sustainability Report

External Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP

Audit and Audit-Related Fees Paid to Auditor

$6,171,000

$6,398,000

$6,818,000

Non-Audit Fees Paid to Auditor

$1,023,000

$1,896,000

$1,714,000

6 Each independent director is required to own shares of common stock equal in value to a minimum of 7x the annual board cash retainer and hold all shares of common stock received upon the vesting of restricted stock units until the minimum share ownership requirement is met. Each executive is required to own shares of common stock equal in value to a multiple of his/her base salary, with 6x for the CEO, 4x for the COO and 3x for other executives.

6

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Sherwin Williams Co. published this content on 20 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2024 14:31:09 UTC.