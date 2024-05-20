Helping Our Customers Succeed, Sustainably

Supporting our customers' success is at the heart of who we are. Today, customers are more focused than ever on sustainability, and we're helping them meet their goals in a variety of ways. The core of our Product Blueprint is our Sustainability by Design program, through which we seek ways to incorporate sustainability attributes into our products while improving their performance. We also include sustainability considerations in material sourcing, manufacturing and product end-of-life.Sherwin-Williams evaluates our products for a range of sustainability characteristics and produces Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) that help customers choose paints and coatings that are right for them.

Protecting the Planet

We're also paying close attention to the Environmental Footprint of our operations. As a solutions provider to businesses worldwide - across a range of industries - making and moving products in more environmentally efficient ways helps both Sherwin-Williams and our customers reduce their value-chain impacts. We've set goals to reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency and renewable energy, and decrease waste intensity. And with a fundamentally performance-driven culture, we intend to meet and exceed these commitments in the years ahead.