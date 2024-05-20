Our Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who reports to our Chief Executive Officer (CEO), facilitates and reviews the ERM program with the board at least once per year, including the methodology and approach used to identify, assess and manage risks, enhancements to the ERM program during the preceding year, and existing risks and significant emerging risks across the Company's key risk categories. The CEO, CFO and other senior management may review specific risks in greater detail or on a more frequent basis with the board throughout the year, as necessary and appropriate, including as a result of the Lead Director or the board requesting more frequent updates or information about specific risks. Our board committees assist the board in overseeing the Company's exposure to various risks by reviewing specific risk areas delegated by the board to each committee. The Audit Committee's support of the board includes overseeing the Company's ERM process and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, including those that may be related to environmental and climate-related requirements. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee's support includes overseeing the Company's key environmental (including the impacts of climate change), product stewardship, health and safety, sustainability and corporate social responsibility policies and strategies. The Compensation and Management Development Committee's support includes overseeing the Company's key policies and strategies regarding the attraction, retention and development of talent, including inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) initiatives, as well as evaluating our CEO's annual performance, including evaluation of leadership in sustainability, which includes the development, integration and execution of our sustainability strategy as part of the Company's overall business strategy. Members of senior management review these delegated risks with each committee, and the committees provide regular reports to the full board. Members of senior management and our Sustainability Steering Committee also periodically provide updates to the board and

its committees regarding the Company's key sustainability strategies, policies, programs and initiatives (including those relating to climate change) and progress across our sustainability framework. Senior Management's Role Enterprise Risk Management While our Board of Directors has oversight responsibility of management and various risks, the Company's management and their teams, under the direction of our CEO, are responsible for managing the business and day-to-day affairs of the Company. As noted above, our CFO facilitates the Company's ERM program, which includes a formal assessment of the Company's risk environment at least once per year. Because risks are considered in conjunction with the Company's operations and strategies, including long-term strategies, risks are identified and evaluated across different time frames depending on the specific risk. For the most significant risks identified, the ERM program team engages with senior management and other senior leaders in the functional areas and business units specific to the risks to develop and support risk management and mitigation actions, strategies and processes across the short, medium and long term, as necessary and appropriate, and to assist in aligning such actions, strategies and processes with the Company's relevant controls and procedures. Senior management and other senior leaders also may consult with outside advisors and experts in developing risk management and mitigation actions, strategies, processes, controls and procedures and anticipating future threats and trends relating to the most significant risks. The ERM program also facilitates the incorporation of risk assessment and evaluation into the strategic planning process and the provision of regular reports to senior management, including the CEO, regarding the actions, strategies, processes, controls and procedures specific to managing, mitigating and anticipating significant risks. Members of senior management and other senior leaders are responsible for managing key risks specific to their functional areas.