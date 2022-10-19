Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Sherwin-Williams Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHW   US8243481061

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

(SHW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:54 2022-10-19 pm EDT
206.43 USD   -2.92%
12:40pSherwin-Williams Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.60 Per Share; Payable Dec. 2 to Shareholders of Record on Nov. 18
MT
12:28pSherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share
PR
10/18Wells Fargo Lowers Sherwin-Williams Company's Price Target to $215 From $250, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

10/19/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on December 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 18, 2022.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8682
investor.relations@sherwin.com

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.566.2766
investor.relations@sherwin.com

Media Contact:

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8849
corporatemedia@sherwin.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-0-60-per-common-share-301653874.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
12:40pSherwin-Williams Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.60 Per Share; Payable Dec. 2 to Sha..
MT
12:28pSherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share
PR
10/18Wells Fargo Lowers Sherwin-Williams Company's Price Target to $215 From $250, Keeps Equ..
MT
10/13Seaport Global Upgrades Sherwin-Williams to Buy From Neutral, Sets $275 Price Target
MT
10/13Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on Sherwin-Williams With Buy Rating, $280 Price Target
MT
10/12Sherwin-Williams to Acquire Italian Wood Coatings Company Industria Chimica Adriatica S..
AQ
10/11UBS Adjusts Sherwin-Williams Company Price Target to $232 From $257, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
10/11Sherwin-Williams to Acquire Italy's Industria Chimica Adriatica
MT
10/11Sherwin-Williams Provides Building Our Future Project and Community Impact Updates, inc..
AQ
10/11Sherwin-Williams to Acquire Italian Wood Coatings Company Industria Chimica Adriatica S..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
More recommendations