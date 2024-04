The Sherwin-Williams Company specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing paints, coating and related products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail sale of paints and industrial and architectural coating (56.5%): owned, at the end of 2020, 4,774 specialized stores worldwide; - professional sale of paints and industrial and architectural coating (16.6%): activity ensured through a network of 282 branches worldwide (of which 221 in the United States); - sale of industrial coatings for wood finishing and industrial applications (26.8%) - other (0.1%). At the end of 2020, the group had 100 principal production sites worldwide.

Sector Commodity Chemicals