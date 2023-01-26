Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Sherwin-Williams Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHW   US8243481061

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

(SHW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:12:10 2023-01-26 am EST
227.17 USD   -8.06%
08:00aSherwin-Williams Issues Soft 2023 Guidance, Bracing for Slowdown
DJ
07:46aSherwin-Williams Posts Higher 4Q Sales, Lifted by Prices
DJ
07:31aEarnings Flash (SHW) THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $1.89
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sherwin-Williams Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

01/26/2023 | 10:26am EST
Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is currently at $225.00, down $22.09 or 8.94%


--Would be lowest close since Nov. 9, 2022, when it closed at $222.00

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 18.68%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 9.77% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending July 27, 2022, when it fell 10.44%

--Down 5.19% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Sept. 2022, when it fell 11.78%

--Down 5.19% year-to-date

--Down 36.11% from its all-time closing high of $352.16 on Dec. 31, 2021

--Down 20.54% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 27, 2022), when it closed at $283.17

--Down 23.55% from its 52-week closing high of $294.32 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Up 11.82% from its 52-week closing low of $201.22 on Oct. 20, 2022

--Traded as low as $219.07; lowest intraday level since Nov. 7, 2022, when it hit $215.71

--Down 11.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 27, 2022, when it fell as much as 13.19%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:07:18 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1025ET

Analyst Recommendations on THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 155 M - -
Net income 2022 2 087 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,1x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 63 637 M 63 637 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 61 000
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Sherwin-Williams Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 247,09 $
Average target price 261,31 $
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John George Morikis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heidi G. Petz President & Chief Operating Officer
Allen Joseph Mistysyn Vice President-Finance
Arthur F. Anton Independent Director
Richard J. Kramer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY5.07%63 637
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-10.13%32 654
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.1.92%30 119
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.14.92%21 598
AKZO NOBEL N.V.9.85%13 278
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.96%11 365