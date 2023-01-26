Sherwin-Williams Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is currently at $225.00, down $22.09 or 8.94%

--Would be lowest close since Nov. 9, 2022, when it closed at $222.00

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 18.68%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 9.77% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending July 27, 2022, when it fell 10.44%

--Down 5.19% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Sept. 2022, when it fell 11.78%

--Down 5.19% year-to-date

--Down 36.11% from its all-time closing high of $352.16 on Dec. 31, 2021

--Down 20.54% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 27, 2022), when it closed at $283.17

--Down 23.55% from its 52-week closing high of $294.32 on Feb. 2, 2022

--Up 11.82% from its 52-week closing low of $201.22 on Oct. 20, 2022

--Traded as low as $219.07; lowest intraday level since Nov. 7, 2022, when it hit $215.71

--Down 11.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 27, 2022, when it fell as much as 13.19%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:07:18 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1025ET