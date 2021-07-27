Sherwin Williams : Quarterly Reporting Document

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "could," "plan," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "aspire" or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, predictions, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions. Readers and attendees are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from the Company's historical results, performance and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include such things as: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully integrate past and future acquisitions into its existing operations, as well as the performance of the businesses acquired; strengths of retail and manufacturing economies and the growth in the coatings industry; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and suppliers; changes in raw material availability and pricing; adverse weather conditions or impacts of climate change, natural disasters and public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions implemented by international, federal, state and local public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned and/or other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); and other risks, uncertainties and factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
T H E S H E R W I N - W I L L I A M S C O M P A N Y 2 Q - 2 0 2 1
2Q 2021 Financial Performance Highlights
($ in millions,
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
2Q 2019
% Change
except per share data)
'21 vs. '20
'21 vs. '19
Sales
$5,379.8
$4,604.0
$4,877.8
16.9%
10.3%
Gross Profit
$2,411.4
$2,208.9
$2,181.4
9.2%
10.5%
Gross Margin
44.8%
48.0%
44.7%
-320 bps
+10 bps
Reported EPS
$2.42
$2.16
$1.68
12.0%
44.0%
Adjusted EPS(1)
$2.65
$2.37
$2.19
11.8%
21.0%
Net Operating Cash
$1,005.6
$1,019.7
$794.0
-1.4%
26.6%
Sales increased 16.9%, driven by strong architectural demand in The Americas Group and across our industrial end markets
320 bps decline in gross margin due to raw material cost inflation and return to more normal mix
Implementing pricing actions to offset higher industry wide raw material costs
SG&A as % of sales down 130 basis points - good cost control while continuing strategic long-term investments
Adjusted EPS(1) increased 11.8% to $2.65/share vs. $2.37/share
EBITDA increased to $1.05 billion, or 19.5% of sales
Generated strong net operating cash of over $1 billion
Note: All comparisons are to the second quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted
T H E S H E R W I N - W I L L I A M S C O M P A N Y 2 Q - 2 0 2 1
(1) Reconciliation from reported EPS to adjusted EPS provided in Appendix
THE AMERICAS GROUP
($ in millions)
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
2Q 2019
% Change
'21 vs. '20
'21 vs. '19
Sales
$3,093.4
$2,523.7
$2,756.0
22.6%
12.2%
Segment Profit
$727.3
$599.7
$612.4
21.3%
18.8%
Segment Margin
23.5%
23.8%
22.2%
-30 bps
+130 bps
Same store sales increased 19.3%
Strong double-digit growth across all pro architectural end markets
DIY sales down double-digits, driven by difficult prior year comparison as consumer demand returned to more normal levels
Double digit growth in interior paint, exterior paint and spray equipment
Largest percentage growth in Canada division, followed by Eastern, South Eastern, South Western and Mid Western divisions
Announced 7% price increase effective August 1
Segment profit increased 21.3% to $727.3 million, and segment margin decreased 30 basis points to 23.5%
Note: All comparisons are to the second quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted
+DD
+DD
+DD
+DD
-DD
+DD
Res Repaint
New
Commercial
Property
DIY
Protective &
Residential
Maintenance
Marine
T H E S H E R W I N - W I L L I A M S C O M P A N Y 2 Q - 2 0 2 1
2Q-21 vs. 2Q-20 (HSD/MSD/LSD = high, mid or low single digit %. DD = double digit %)
($ in millions)
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
2Q 2019
% Change
'21 vs. '20
'21 vs. '19
Sales
$731.5
$980.2
$804.5
-25.4%
-9.1%
Reported Segment Profit
$122.8
$237.4
$140.7
-48.3%
-12.7%
CONSUMER
Reported Segment Margin
16.8%
24.2%
17.5%
-740 bps
-70 bps
BRANDS GROUP
Adjusted Segment Profit(1)
$144.1
$259.8
$163.2
-44.5%
-11.7%
Adjusted Segment Margin
19.7%
26.5%
20.3%
-680 bps
-60 bps
Sales decreased 25.4% driven by difficult prior year comparison, normalizing DIY demand, and Wattyl divestiture
Adjusted segment profit decreased to $144.1 million, and adjusted segment margin decreased to 19.7%
Solid double-digit growth in Europe and Asia
Pricing actions being implemented to offset raw material inflation
Note: All comparisons are to the second quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted
(1) Reconciliations from segment profit to adjusted segment profit provided in Appendix
-DD
+DD
+DD
NORTH AMERICA
EMEAI
ASIA
Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
2Q-21 vs. 2Q-20 (HSD/MSD/LSD = high, mid or low single digit %. DD =double digit %)
