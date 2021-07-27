Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Sherwin-Williams Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHW   US8243481061

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

(SHW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sherwin Williams : Quarterly Reporting Document

07/27/2021 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2Q 2021 RESULTS & 2021 OUTLOOK

JULY 27, 2021

Forward-Looking Statement

This presentation contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "could," "plan," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "aspire" or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, predictions, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions. Readers and attendees are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from the Company's historical results, performance and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include such things as: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully integrate past and future acquisitions into its existing operations, as well as the performance of the businesses acquired; strengths of retail and manufacturing economies and the growth in the coatings industry; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and suppliers; changes in raw material availability and pricing; adverse weather conditions or impacts of climate change, natural disasters and public health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions implemented by international, federal, state and local public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned and/or other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); and other risks, uncertainties and factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

T H E S H E R W I N - W I L L I A M S C O M P A N Y 2 Q - 2 0 2 1

2

2Q 2021 Financial Performance Highlights

($ in millions,

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

2Q 2019

% Change

except per share data)

'21 vs. '20

'21 vs. '19

Sales

$5,379.8

$4,604.0

$4,877.8

16.9%

10.3%

Gross Profit

$2,411.4

$2,208.9

$2,181.4

9.2%

10.5%

Gross Margin

44.8%

48.0%

44.7%

-320 bps

+10 bps

Reported EPS

$2.42

$2.16

$1.68

12.0%

44.0%

Adjusted EPS(1)

$2.65

$2.37

$2.19

11.8%

21.0%

Net Operating Cash

$1,005.6

$1,019.7

$794.0

-1.4%

26.6%

  • Sales increased 16.9%, driven by strong architectural demand in The Americas Group and across our industrial end markets
  • 320 bps decline in gross margin due to raw material cost inflation and return to more normal mix
  • Implementing pricing actions to offset higher industry wide raw material costs
  • SG&A as % of sales down 130 basis points - good cost control while continuing strategic long-term investments
  • Adjusted EPS(1) increased 11.8% to $2.65/share vs. $2.37/share
  • EBITDA increased to $1.05 billion, or 19.5% of sales
  • Generated strong net operating cash of over $1 billion

Note: All comparisons are to the second quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted

T H E S H E R W I N - W I L L I A M S C O M P A N Y 2 Q - 2 0 2 1

(1) Reconciliation from reported EPS to adjusted EPS provided in Appendix

3

THE AMERICAS GROUP

($ in millions)

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

2Q 2019

% Change

'21 vs. '20

'21 vs. '19

Sales

$3,093.4

$2,523.7

$2,756.0

22.6%

12.2%

Segment Profit

$727.3

$599.7

$612.4

21.3%

18.8%

Segment Margin

23.5%

23.8%

22.2%

-30 bps

+130 bps

  • Same store sales increased 19.3%
  • Strong double-digit growth across all pro architectural end markets
  • DIY sales down double-digits, driven by difficult prior year comparison as consumer demand returned to more normal levels
  • Double digit growth in interior paint, exterior paint and spray equipment
  • Largest percentage growth in Canada division, followed by Eastern, South Eastern, South Western and Mid Western divisions
  • Announced 7% price increase effective August 1
  • Segment profit increased 21.3% to $727.3 million, and segment margin decreased 30 basis points to 23.5%

Note: All comparisons are to the second quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted

+DD

+DD

+DD

+DD

-DD

+DD

Res Repaint

New

Commercial

Property

DIY

Protective &

Residential

Maintenance

Marine

T H E S H E R W I N - W I L L I A M S C O M P A N Y 2 Q - 2 0 2 1

2Q-21 vs. 2Q-20 (HSD/MSD/LSD = high, mid or low single digit %. DD = double digit %)

4

($ in millions)

2Q 2021

2Q 2020

2Q 2019

% Change

'21 vs. '20

'21 vs. '19

Sales

$731.5

$980.2

$804.5

-25.4%

-9.1%

Reported Segment Profit

$122.8

$237.4

$140.7

-48.3%

-12.7%

CONSUMER

Reported Segment Margin

16.8%

24.2%

17.5%

-740 bps

-70 bps

BRANDS GROUP

Adjusted Segment Profit(1)

$144.1

$259.8

$163.2

-44.5%

-11.7%

Adjusted Segment Margin

19.7%

26.5%

20.3%

-680 bps

-60 bps

  • Sales decreased 25.4% driven by difficult prior year comparison, normalizing DIY demand, and Wattyl divestiture
  • Adjusted segment profit decreased to $144.1 million, and adjusted segment margin decreased to 19.7%
  • Solid double-digit growth in Europe and Asia
  • Pricing actions being implemented to offset raw material inflation

Note: All comparisons are to the second quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted

(1) Reconciliations from segment profit to adjusted segment profit provided in Appendix

-DD

+DD

+DD

NORTH AMERICA

EMEAI

ASIA

Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

2Q-21 vs. 2Q-20 (HSD/MSD/LSD = high, mid or low single digit %. DD = double digit %)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sherwin Williams Co. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 11:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
07:22aSHERWIN-WILLIAMS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:20aSHERWIN WILLIAMS : Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
07:18aSHERWIN WILLIAMS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07:10aSHERWIN WILLIAMS : Quarterly Reporting Document
PU
07:02aSHERWIN WILLIAMS : Earnings Flash (SHW) THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY Reports Q2 ..
MT
07:01aTHE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY : Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
PR
07/21SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.55 a Share, Payable Sept. 10 t..
MT
07/21SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Declares Dividend of $0.55 per Common Share
PR
07/21The Sherwin-Williams Company Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on Septembe..
CI
07/09SHERWIN WILLIAMS : Earns Top Honors in Three Categories in J.D. Power Paint Sati..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 309 M - -
Net income 2021 2 248 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 321 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 75 640 M 75 640 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 61 031
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Sherwin-Williams Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 285,48 $
Average target price 297,87 $
Spread / Average Target 4,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John George Morikis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Allen Joseph Mistysyn Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Arthur F. Anton Independent Director
Richard J. Kramer Independent Director
Matthew Thornton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY16.74%75 640
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.14.37%39 644
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED10.73%38 859
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-38.13%33 790
AKZO NOBEL N.V.17.06%23 807
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.88%11 493