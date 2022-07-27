Sherwin Williams : Quarterly Reporting Document

This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements," as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "could," "plan," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "aspire" or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations, predictions, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from the Company's historical results, performance and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include such things as: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully integrate past and future acquisitions into its existing operations, as well as the performance of the businesses acquired; strengths of retail and manufacturing economies and the growth in the coatings industry; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and suppliers; changes in raw material availability and pricing; adverse weather conditions or natural disasters, including due to the impacts of climate change; and public health crises, including the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions implemented by international, federal, state and local public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat COVID-19, which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned and/or other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); and other risks, uncertainties and factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
2Q 2022 Financial Performance Highlights
($ in millions,
2Q 2022
2Q 2021
% Change
except per share data)
Sales
$5,872.3
$5,379.8
9.2%
Gross Profit
$2,449.0
$2,411.4
1.6%
Gross Margin
41.7%
44.8%
-310 bps
Reported EPS
$2.21
$2.42
-8.7%
Adjusted EPS (1)
$2.41
$2.65
-9.1%
Sales increased 9.2%, slightly below low end of guidance
Continued demand strength in professional architectural and North American industrial end markets
Low double-digit pricing partially offset by weak DIY volumes and slight FX headwinds
Significant softening of European demand and slower than expected demand recovery in China post COVID lockdowns
Slower than anticipated improvement in raw material costs and higher labor and transportation costs
Further implementation of pricing actions to mitigate higher costs
Gross margin impacted by lower sales volume, supply chain inefficiencies and broad cost inflation, which continued to outpace price increases near term
Consolidated gross margin improved sequentially from 1Q 2022
SG&A as % of sales down 80 basis points - good cost control while continuing strategic long-term investments
Adjusted EPS(1) decreased 9.1% year-over-year to $2.41/share vs. $2.65/share, inclusive of a $0.13 per share unfavorable impact in the Administrative segment
Note: All comparisons are to the second quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted
(1) Reconciliation from reported EPS to adjusted EPS provided in Appendix
The Americas Group
Sales increased 8.1% including low-double-digit pricing; same store sales increased 6.4%
Growth in all pro customer segments, led by Property Maintenance and New Residential
Residential Repaint up high-single digits versus a very strong double-digit comparison
Pro customers reporting strong backlogs into back half of year
Announced 10% price increase effective September 6, 2022
Segment profit decreased to $700.4 million, and segment margin decreased to 21.0% - declines driven by lower DIY and Protective & Marine sales volumes and higher raw material costs
