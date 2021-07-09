Log in
    SHW   US8243481061

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

(SHW)
Sherwin Williams : Earns Top Honors in Three Categories in J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study

07/09/2021 | 06:10am EDT
Sherwin-Williams Earns Top Honors in Three Categories in J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study Customers name Sherwin-Williams #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Exterior Paints, Exterior Stains and Paint Retailers

CLEVELAND (July 8, 2021) - Sherwin-Williams received triple honors in the J.D. Power 2021 Paint Satisfaction Study, earning the top spot in customer satisfaction in the categories of Exterior Paints, Exterior Stains and Paint Retailers.

'Sherwin-Williams is proud to receive the highest ranking across three J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction categories for another consecutive year,' said Steve Revnew, senior vice president of product innovation, Sherwin-Williams. 'As an industry leader for more than 150 years, we are honored that our customers recognize our commitment to providing the best solutions in service, as well as the most innovative products as possible.'

The J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study is based on four key drivers of satisfaction: application, offerings, durability and price. The study examined the experience of 5,804 customers who purchased and applied paint or stain in the previous 12 months.

Sherwin-Williams has earned top honors three years in a row for #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Exterior Stains and #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Paint Retailers. This is the second year in a row that Sherwin-Williams has earned this recognition for #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Exterior Paints.

For more information on Sherwin-Williams, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com. For more information on the J.D. Power Paint Satisfaction Study and Results, visit www.jdpower.com/business/home/paint-satisfaction-study.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For more than 150 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings. As the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, Sherwin-Williams is dedicated to supporting both do-it-yourselfers and painting professionals with exceptional and exclusive products, resources to make confident color selections and expert, personalized service at its more than 4,300 neighborhood stores across North America. For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com. Join Sherwin-Williams on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Sherwin Williams Co. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
