Sherwin Williams : Transcript

Corrected Transcript 08-Jun-2021 The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW ) Analyst Meeting

The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Corrected Transcript Analyst Meeting 08-Jun-2021 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS James R. Jaye Allen Joseph Mistysyn Senior Vice President-Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Senior Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer, The The Sherwin-Williams Co. Sherwin-Williams Co. John George Morikis Heidi G. Petz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, The Sherwin-Williams President-Americas Group, The Sherwin-Williams Co. Co. Brian Edward Padden Steve Revnew President, Consumer Brands Group, The Sherwin-Williams Co. Senior Marketing Vice President, Product Innovation-The Americas Joseph F. Sladek Group, The Sherwin-Williams Co. Chris Piazza President & General Manager-Global Supply Chain Division-Consumer Brands Group, The Sherwin-Williams Co. Senior Vice President, Research & Development-Performance Coatings Justin T. Binns Group, The Sherwin-Williams Co. Bob Israel President-Performance Coatings Group, The Sherwin-Williams Co. Vice President, Global Sustainability, The Sherwin-Williams Co. Yentil Rawlinson Vice President, Inclusion, Diversity & Equity, The Sherwin-Williams Co. ..................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Ghansham Panjabi Kevin W. McCarthy Analyst, Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. Analyst, Vertical Research Partners LLC Vincent Stephen Andrews Arun Viswanathan Analyst, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Analyst, RBC Capital Markets LLC Michael Sison P.J. Juvekar Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities LLC Analyst, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. John P. McNulty Eric Bosshard Analyst, BMO Capital Markets Corp. Analyst, Cleveland Research Co. LLC Jeffrey J. Zekauskas Steve Byrne Analyst, JPMorgan Securities LLC Analyst, BofA Securities, Inc. Gregory Scott Melich Edlain Rodriguez Analyst, Evercore ISI Analyst, UBS John Roberts Truman Patterson Analyst, UBS Securities LLC Analyst, Wolfe Research LLC

The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Corrected Transcript Analyst Meeting 08-Jun-2021 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION James R. Jaye Senior Vice President-Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, The Sherwin-Williams Co. Welcome to The Sherwin-Williams virtual Financial Community Presentation. My name is Jim Jaye, and I'm Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Thank you for taking the time to join us today. We're very encouraged by the progress we are seeing in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccinations continue to roll out across the globe and over the last few weeks, we've had more and more employees returning to the office at our headquarters in Cleveland. This is really good news. However, given our planning lead time and out of an abundance of caution, we made the decision to make our event virtual again this year. It's my sincere hope that this will be the last time we'll have to do this event virtually. And speaking on behalf of our team, we look forward to potentially seeing many of you in person later this year. While we can't be together in our traditional format today, we still have an excellent program for you. Here's a quick snapshot of today's activity. You'll hear from multiple members of our leadership team. We're excited by the many profitable growth opportunities ahead of us. We're confident in our solutions-based approach to meeting customer needs, and we have the very best team in the industry executing at a high level every day. Following our prepared presentations, we'll conclude the day with a moderated Q&A session. The presentation slides will be available on our website following today's webcast. Before we begin, I'd like to point out our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information. I'd ask that you familiarize yourself with the language, the terms, and the limitations on this slide as they do pertain to information that we're going to cover today. As always, I, along with Eric Swanson, our Vice President of Investor Relations, will be available for your follow-up questions. I'd also like to recognize two people without whom this event would not be possible: [ph] Mandy Paulovich (00:02:26) for her outstanding work in developing the slides that you'll see today; and Natalie Darr, our Admin Extraordinaire. Thank you, both, for everything that you do. We'd like to begin today with a coatings industry overview, including a snapshot of some key industry data and trends. Based on the scale of our US architectural business, it's important to understand this side of the industry in more detail, along with some of the more relevant demand drivers. It's not an exact science, but based on multiple sources and our own market intelligence, we believe US architectural paint volume was about 858 million gallons in 2020, representing low-single digit growth over 2019. 2020 marked another year of Sherwin-Williams outgrowing the market. Looking at this chart on the left, you might conclude that the industry has exceeded its previous peak and that volume growth might be at the end of the cycle. We disagree. Why? If we look at the chart on the right with US building stock data, we believe square footage has increased by approximately 19% since the last peak in 2004. In sum, there's a lot more out there to repaint today than there was at the prior peak. But the fact is, we see great opportunities in all of our architectural segments. Again, based on various sources and our own intelligence, here's a view of the industry by segment. The strength of Sherwin-Williams is that we are well-positioned in all of these segments. We've deliberately structured the 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2021 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Corrected Transcript Analyst Meeting 08-Jun-2021 company so we can capitalize on changing market conditions. Last year's pivot to surging DIY demand is a great example. We're in a great spot this year as commercial and property management demand begins to return and residential repaint and new residential both continue to be very strong. This slide is a good summary of where we think we are right now. In new residential, starts are strong and customers are bullish. Strong household formations bode well for the future. In residential repaint, exterior and interior projects are strong. Consumers are increasingly comfortable with having contractors in their homes again. Long-term drivers and demographics are favorable. In commercial construction, resumption of projects started prior to the pandemic is gaining momentum. Painting of those projects should pick up as the year goes on. The pace of new starts remains choppy and is below pre- pandemic levels, but it's generally trending better sequentially. In property management, apartment turns are improving. Vaccination rates, loosening restrictions and resumption of travel should aid activity related to hotels, restaurants and other facilities. And in DIY, we're now comparing to the unprecedented growth we saw a year ago. The good news is that we're still tracking above 2019 levels. As heightened nesting gives way to a return to normal, we expect this market to revert to a more sustainable low-single digit growth rate. Let's take a deeper look at some of the drivers. We'd like to say you can't repeal the laws of demographics. And when we look at the US, we see a demographic tailwind that should drive demand for years to come. Baby boomers are aging in place and remodeling. Gen X and millennials are moving up or buying their first homes and engaging in professional repaint or DIY projects. And waiting in the wings is the largest generation in US history, Gen Z. Here's the recent dynamic on new residential. As we've said before, new residential painting typically starts 90 to 120 days after a start. Following a brief pause related to the onset of the pandemic, starts have been robust. Many of our customers are reporting record order rates and very favorable mortgage rates are also an incentive. If you remember last year, we were frequently asked about a potential air pocket or gap in painting projects following the pause in starts. We have not seen this. Our new residential business has had strong growth since the third quarter of last year. This includes double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2021 against a high-single digit comparison in the prior year. In addition to the current strength, the long-term drivers we've often spoken about remain intact. Demand is not the issue. Sustained household formation underpins housing demand and household formation looks to remain very solid for the next several years. 72 million millennials now ages 24 to 40 are forming households, becoming first-time homebuyers and driving demand for entry-level homes. The issue is housing supply. We've gone from a significant housing surplus prior to the Great Recession to a significant housing deficit today. Vacancies have largely been absorbed during that time. The bottom line remains unchanged from what we have been saying for several years, we need to build more housing in this country. Residential repaint is the largest business in our TAG portfolio. It's also where we believe we still have the most opportunity even after five consecutive years of double-digit growth. After a one quarter pause due to COVID, our residential repaint business has grown strong double digits the last three quarters, including more than 20% the last two quarters. Exterior and interior projects are both strong. Harvard's leading indicator of remodeling activity has gained momentum and is projected to be positive well into next year. As you know, painting a room in a home 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2021 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) Corrected Transcript Analyst Meeting 08-Jun-2021 is easy, impactful and affordable. We believe paint is even more resilient than what is shown on this chart which also contains larger, more expensive remodeling projects. A traditional driver for repaint activity has been existing home sales. The current homeowner refreshes their home with new paint prior to the sale and then the new homeowner repaints it to make it their own. After a short COVID- related pause, existing home sale activity has been very robust. Demand is so high that available inventory has become extremely tight. This has caused some homeowners to pause moving until the market cools. They're opting instead to repaint right where they are. Other factors driving repaint are intact. America's homes are getting older and are in need of maintenance. The median age of the nation's 137 million homes is 40 years and 54% were built prior to 1980. Home price appreciation also gives homeowners confidence to remodel and repaint. Since the 2012 timeframe home values have continued to increase. This gives homeowners confidence to invest in repairs, renovations and remodeling. This trend has stayed strong right through the pandemic. We also continue to see the trend of baby boomers aging in place and renovating. Many of these projects will require paint. Will people hire contractors for painting or will they do it themselves? In 2020, we saw DIY grow as a percent of the total for the first time since the Great Recession. This was driven by consumers nesting during the pandemic and taking on DIY projects. If we look back to the Great Recession, we saw a similar pattern where DIY expanded for a relatively short period of time. But over the long term, the trend reverted back to do-it-for-me. We believe we'll see the same dynamic this time. Do-it-for-me will be driven by aging demographics, home price appreciation, dual-income families, stock market wealth, and aging housing stock. Millennials have also shown tendencies towards do-it-for-me. The good news is that Sherwin-Williams is well positioned to serve the market, no matter which way the trend may go, either through our stores or our retail partners. Moving away from residential, I'd like to make some comments on the commercial construction side of the business. Here's the recent dynamic on new commercial construction. The industry saw strong starts activity in late 2019 and early 2020 before the pandemic. As we've said before, new commercial painting typically starts 12 to 18 months after a project starts. Given this dynamic and also accounting for a complete pause in many projects due to COVID, we should be seeing these projects reach the painting and completion phase throughout the rest of 2021 and into 2022. We are seeing improvement in these projects, though the pace of recovery remains choppy. Since last summer, the pace of new projects being started remains down year-over-year, though we are seeing sequential, albeit choppy, improvement. It's too early to tell if there's a permanent shift from urban commercial construction to residential suburban construction. The good news is that commercial indicators continue to move in the right direction. The Architectural Billings Index is an indicator of future commercial construction activity. The index has reached strong expansion levels not seen since prior to the Great Recession. To my earlier point, the strength of our model is that Sherwin-Williams has excellent positions in all of its architectural end markets. This should let us manage through demand dynamics better than our competitors. Our share of wallet and new account initiatives should also allow us to manage through short-term fluctuations in any given area. In addition to new commercial projects, we feel good about maintenance opportunities. According to the Census Bureau, about $3 trillion of commercial construction has been put in place since the last recession. Many property 5 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2021 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

