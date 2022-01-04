Log in
    SHW   US8243481061

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

(SHW)
  Report
Sherwin-Williams to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on January 27, 2022

01/04/2022 | 03:01pm EST
CLEVELAND, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 prior to the opening of the market on Thursday, January 27, 2022.  At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, operating segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the January 27th release.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, and its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q4 Webcast.  The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com.  An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications 
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8682
investor.relations@sherwin.com 

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
investor.relations@sherwin.com  

Media Contact:
Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8849
corporatemedia@sherwin.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-january-27-2022-301453879.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company


© PRNewswire 2022
