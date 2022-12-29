Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Sherwin-Williams Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHW   US8243481061

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

(SHW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
237.48 USD   -0.81%
12/19Ulta Beauty Announces Addition to Board of Directors; Heidi G. Petz Appointed as Independent Director
AQ
12/02JPMorgan Boosts Price Target on Sherwin-Williams to $260 From $250, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
11/28Sherwin Williams Co : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sherwin-Williams to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on January 26, 2023

12/29/2022 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 prior to the opening of the market on Thursday, January 26, 2023. At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, operating segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the January 26th release.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, and its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q4 Webcast. The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
investor.relations@sherwin.com

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
investor.relations@sherwin.com

Media Contact:
Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8849
corporatemedia@sherwin.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-january-26-2023-301710717.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
12/19Ulta Beauty Announces Addition to Board of Directors; Heidi G. Petz Appointed as Indepe..
AQ
12/02JPMorgan Boosts Price Target on Sherwin-Williams to $260 From $250, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
11/28Sherwin Williams Co : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
11/28The Sherwin-Williams Company Enters into Certain Amendment No. 18 to the Credit Agreeme..
CI
11/17THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/08Sherwin-Williams Company Acquires Specialized Industrial Coatings, Terms Undisclosed
MT
11/08Sherwin-Williams to Acquire German Wood Coatings Companies, Oskar Nolte GmbH and Klumpp..
PR
11/08The Sherwin-Williams Company agreed to acquire Oskar Nolte GmbH/Klumpp Coatings GmbH fr..
CI
10/31Sherwin Williams Co : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
10/31The Sherwin-Williams Company Enters into That Certain Amendment No. 17 to the Credit Ag..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
More recommendations