4.Guide for Exercise of Voting Rights

The following three methods are available for exercising voting rights.

Exercise of Voting Rights by Attending the Meeting

Date and time: Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan standard time)

When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk on the day of the meeting for confirmation. You are also kindly requested to bring this Notice of Convocation.

Exercise of Voting Rights by Proxy

In the case of attendance by proxy, please present to the receptionist at the General Meeting of Shareholders a document evidencing authority of the proxy to act as such, together with the Voting Rights Exercise Form. (Please note that the proxy must be one other shareholder of the Bank entitled to exercise voting rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders.)

Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing

Deadline: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 by 5:00 p.m. Japan standard time (time of receipt)

Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to us by the deadline.

Any voting right exercised in writing on the Voting Rights Exercise Form without indicating approval or disapproval for a particular proposal will be counted as a vote for approval of the proposal.

Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet

Deadline: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 by 5:00 p.m. Japan standard time (time of transmission)

For exercising voting rights via the Internet, please refer to page 5 (in Japanese version only) and indicate your vote for or against the proposals by either of the following methods.

"Smart Exercise" by scanning the QR Code described on the right-hand side of the Voting Rights Exercise Form with a smartphone Method by entering the Voting Rights Exercise Code and the Password

For institutional investors

As a method of exercising voting rights, you may use the "Electronic Voting System Platform" operated by ICJ, Inc.

Handling of Duplicate Voting

If you vote both in writing on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via the Bank's designated website for the exercise of voting rights on the Internet, only your vote placed via the Internet will be valid, irrespective of the date and time your votes arrive. In addition, if you place your votes multiple times via the Internet, only the last vote will be treated as valid.

Split Voting

If you intend to engage in split voting, please submit an electronic or written notice indicating the reasons for the split voting at least three days prior to the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Other Matters to Which Electronic Provision Measures Apply (Matters Whose Recording in Physical Documents is Omitted)

Of the matters to which electronic provision measures apply, the Matters related to Subscription Rights to the Bank's Shares, System for Ensuring Proper Operations, the Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, the Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements, the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements have been posted on the Bank's website and Tokyo Stock Exchange's website in accordance with laws and regulations and the provisions of Article 17, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Bank, and are therefore not included in the documents provided to shareholders who made request for provision of physical documents. The Business Report, the Non-consolidated Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing the Audit Report and the Independent Auditors' Report, respectively, comprise the Matters related to Subscription Rights to the Bank's Shares, System for Ensuring Proper Operations the Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, the Notes to