Shipping of India : Postal Ballot

Annexure-1

Item No. 1:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Appointment of Shri Vikram Dingley (DIN: 09515547) as Whole-Time Director of the Company.

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149,152,161 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, Rules made thereunder and further amendments thereto from time to time, Article 125 of the Articles of Association of the Company and other relevant applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, Shri Vikram Dingley (DIN: 09515547),who has been appointed as Additional Director of the Company by the Board of Directors with effect from 19th May, 2022 and for whose appointment, approval of the members of the Company is required to be taken at the next General Meeting under the provisions of the Act or within a period of 3 months from the date of appointment in line with the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR, 2015, whichever is earlier, and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a Member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation."

Item No. 2:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Appointment of Shri C.I. Acharya (DIN: 09611434) as Whole-Time Director of the Company.

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149,152,161 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, Rules made thereunder and further amendments thereto from time to time , Article 125 of the Articles of Association of the Company and other relevant applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time Shri C. I. Acharya (DIN: 09611434),who has been appointed as Additional Director of the Company by the Board of Directors with effect from 13th June, 2022 and for whose appointment, approval of the members of the Company is required to be taken at the next General Meeting under the provisions of the Act or within a period of 3 months from the date of appointment in line with the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR, 2015, whichever is earlier, and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a Member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation."