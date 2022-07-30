Shipping of India : Postal Ballot

Sub: Scrutinizer's Report on Postal Ballot (Remote e-voting)
I, Upendra C. Shukla, Practising Company Secretary, was appointed as the Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Shipping Corporation of India Limited (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') to scrutinize the voting by means of Postal Ballot through electronic means (remote e-voting) conducted for passing Resolutions as per Annexure-I of this report as contemplated under Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as the 'Act') read with the Rule 20 and 22 of Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 (hereinafter referred to as the 'Rules').
Pursuant to the Circulars Nos. 14/2020, 17/2020, 20/2020, 33/2020, 39/2020, 10/2021, 20/2021 and 3/2022 dated 8th April, 2020, 13th April, 2020, 5th May, 2020, 28th September,2020, 31st December, 2020, 23rd June, 2021, 08th December, 2021 and 05th May, 2022 respectively issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA Circulars) read with circular dated 12th May, 2020,15th January, 2021 and 13th May 2022 issued by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the notice dated 20th June, 2022 as confirmed by the Company, was sent to the Members in respect of passing of resolutions as per Annexure-I through electronic mode to those, whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories.
As per the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') read with the Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, as also in accordance with the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company had provided the facility of remote e-voting to the Members to cast their votes electronically on all the resolutions proposed in the Notice.
The Company had appointed National Securities Depository Limited ('NSDL') as Service Provider, who provided the facilities for conducting the Remote e-voting.
My responsibility as a Scrutinizer is to ensure that the voting process is conducted in a fair and transparent manner and submit a Scrutinizer's Report on the votes cast 'in favour' or 'against' the resolutions, based on the reports generated from the electronic voting system provided by the NSDL. The Management of the Company is responsible to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Act and rules made thereunder relating to passing of Resolutions by means of Postal Ballot by voting through electronic means ("remote e-voting").
Based on the reports generated from the e-voting system provided by the NSDL, I submit my report on remote e-voting as under:
The Remote e-voting period commenced from Wednesday, the 29th June, 2022 at 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ended on Thursday, the 28th July, 2022 at 5.00 p.m. (IST).
The Members of the Company as on the 'cut-off' date i.e. Friday, 24th June, 2022 were entitled to vote on the resolutions as set-out in Item Nos. 1 to 2 of the Notice of the Company.
On completion of e-voting, I unblocked the results of the Remote e-voting by the Members, on the NSDL e- voting system/ platform and after downloading the results, counted the votes.
All the 1419 Remote e-voting responses are valid.
Upendra Chandrashank ar Shukla
Digitally signed by Upendra Chandrashankar Shukla Date: 2022.07.30 14:00:38 +05'30'
...2/-
UPENDRA SHUKLA
: 2 :
I now, submit my report as under on the results of the remote e-voting in respect of the each of the resolutions as set out in the Notice dated 20th June, 2022:
Resolution No. 1: Ordinary Resolution: Appointment of Shri Vikram Dingley (DIN: 09515547) as Whole- Time Director of the Company.
In favour of the Resolution
Against the Resolution
Not voted
No. of
No. of votes
% of votes cast
No. of
No. of votes
% of votes
No. of
No. of shares/
Responses
cast
Responses
cast
cast
Responses
Votes
received
received
received
Remote E-
1257
326955181
96.96
159
10261058
3.04
3
3612
voting
Since number of votes cast in favour of the resolution is more than number of votes cast against the resolution, the said ordinary resolution may be declared passed.
Resolution No. 2: Ordinary Resolution: Appointment of Shri C.I. Acharya (DIN: 09611434) as Whole- Time Director of the Company.
In favour of the Resolution
Against the Resolution
Not voted
No. of
No. of votes
% of votes cast
No. of
No. of votes
% of votes
No. of
No. of shares/
Responses
cast
Responses
cast
cast
Responses
Votes
received
received
received
Remote E-
1262
328100042
97.30
156
9119251
2.70
1
558
voting
Since+A5 number of votes cast in favour of the resolution is more than number of votes cast against the resolution, the said ordinary resolution may be declared passed.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
Upendra
Digitally signed by Upendra
Chandrashankar Shukla
Chandrashankar Date: 2022.07.30 14:00:58
Shukla
+05'30'
UDIN: F002727D000713624
(U.C. SHUKLA)
Peer Review Certificate No.1882/2022
COMPANY SECRETARY
Date: 30th July, 2022
FCS: 2727/CP: 1654
Place: Mumbai
Annexure-1
Item No. 1:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
Appointment of Shri Vikram Dingley (DIN: 09515547) as Whole-Time Director of the Company.
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149,152,161 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, Rules made thereunder and further amendments thereto from time to time, Article 125 of the Articles of Association of the Company and other relevant applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, Shri Vikram Dingley (DIN: 09515547),who has been appointed as Additional Director of the Company by the Board of Directors with effect from 19th May, 2022 and for whose appointment, approval of the members of the Company is required to be taken at the next General Meeting under the provisions of the Act or within a period of 3 months from the date of appointment in line with the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR, 2015, whichever is earlier, and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a Member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation."
Item No. 2:
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
Appointment of Shri C.I. Acharya (DIN: 09611434) as Whole-Time Director of the Company.
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149,152,161 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, Rules made thereunder and further amendments thereto from time to time , Article 125 of the Articles of Association of the Company and other relevant applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time Shri C. I. Acharya (DIN: 09611434),who has been appointed as Additional Director of the Company by the Board of Directors with effect from 13th June, 2022 and for whose appointment, approval of the members of the Company is required to be taken at the next General Meeting under the provisions of the Act or within a period of 3 months from the date of appointment in line with the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR, 2015, whichever is earlier, and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a Member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation."
Upendra Chandrashan kar Shukla
Digitally signed by Upendra Chandrashankar Shukla
Date: 2022.07.30 14:01:18 +05'30'
THE SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Date of the AGM/EGM
NA
Total number of shareholders on record date
189834
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or throught proxy:
0
Promoters and promoter Group:
0
Public:
0
No. of shareholders attended the meeting throught Video Conferencing:
NOT ARRANGED
Promoters and promoter Group:
Public:
Resolution 1 :Appointment of Shri Vikram Dingley (DIN: 09515547) as Whole- Time Director of the Company.
Resolution required :(Ordinary / Special)
Ordinary Resolution
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution ?
No
Category
Mode of Voting
No. of shares
No. of votes
% of Votes
No. of
No. of
% of Votes in
% of Votes against on
held
polled
Polled on
Votes
Votes
favour on votes
votes
outstanding
in favor
against
polled
polled
shares
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100
(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100
Promoter & Promoter Group
E-VOTING
296942977
296942977
100.00
296942977
0
100.00
0.00
POLL
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
POSTAL BALLOT
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
TOTAL
296942977
296942977
100.00
296942977
0
100.00
0.00
Public - Institutions
E-VOTING
50956450
39482157
77.48
29297486
10184671
74.20
25.80
POLL
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
POSTAL BALLOT
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
TOTAL
50956450
39482157
77.48
29297486
10184671
74.20
25.80
Public-Non Institutions
E-VOTING
117899583
791105
0.67
714718
76387
90.34
9.66
POLL
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
POSTAL BALLOT
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
0.00
TOTAL
117899583
791105
0.67
714718
76387
90.34
9.66
TOTAL
465799010
337216239
72.40
326955181
10261058
96.96
3.04
Resolution 2 :Appointment of Shri C.I. Acharya (DIN: 09611434) as Whole- Time Director of the Company.
Resolution required :(Ordinary / Special)
Ordinary Resolution
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution ?
