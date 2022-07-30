Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Shipping Corporation of India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523598   INE109A01011

THE SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(523598)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
104.20 INR   +0.63%
10:03aSHIPPING OF INDIA : Postal Ballot
PU
06/20Shipping Corp. of India CFO Steps Down
MT
06/20The Shipping Corporation of India Limited Announces Resignation of Shri Lawrence C Serrao as Chief Financial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shipping of India : Postal Ballot

07/30/2022 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UPENDRA SHUKLA

504 , Navkar,

B. Com., F C. S

Nandapatkar Road,

Company Secretary

Vile Parle East, Mumbai - 400 057

Resi : 2611 8257

Mob.: 98211 25846

E-mail : ucshukla@rediffmail.com

To,

The Chairman & Managing Director

The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.,

"Shipping House", 245, Madame Cama Road,

Nariman Point,

Mumbai-400 021.

Dear Sir,

Sub: Scrutinizer's Report on Postal Ballot (Remote e-voting)

  1. I, Upendra C. Shukla, Practising Company Secretary, was appointed as the Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Shipping Corporation of India Limited (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') to scrutinize the voting by means of Postal Ballot through electronic means (remote e-voting) conducted for passing Resolutions as per Annexure-I of this report as contemplated under Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as the 'Act') read with the Rule 20 and 22 of Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 (hereinafter referred to as the 'Rules').
  2. Pursuant to the Circulars Nos. 14/2020, 17/2020, 20/2020, 33/2020, 39/2020, 10/2021, 20/2021 and 3/2022 dated 8th April, 2020, 13th April, 2020, 5th May, 2020, 28th September,2020, 31st December, 2020, 23rd June, 2021, 08th December, 2021 and 05th May, 2022 respectively issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA Circulars) read with circular dated 12th May, 2020,15th January, 2021 and 13th May 2022 issued by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the notice dated 20th June, 2022 as confirmed by the Company, was sent to the Members in respect of passing of resolutions as per Annexure-I through electronic mode to those, whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories.
  3. As per the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') read with the Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, as also in accordance with the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company had provided the facility of remote e-voting to the Members to cast their votes electronically on all the resolutions proposed in the Notice.
  4. The Company had appointed National Securities Depository Limited ('NSDL') as Service Provider, who provided the facilities for conducting the Remote e-voting.
  5. My responsibility as a Scrutinizer is to ensure that the voting process is conducted in a fair and transparent manner and submit a Scrutinizer's Report on the votes cast 'in favour' or 'against' the resolutions, based on the reports generated from the electronic voting system provided by the NSDL. The Management of the Company is responsible to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Act and rules made thereunder relating to passing of Resolutions by means of Postal Ballot by voting through electronic means ("remote e-voting").

Based on the reports generated from the e-voting system provided by the NSDL, I submit my report on remote e-voting as under:

  1. The Remote e-voting period commenced from Wednesday, the 29th June, 2022 at 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ended on Thursday, the 28th July, 2022 at 5.00 p.m. (IST).
  2. The Members of the Company as on the 'cut-off' date i.e. Friday, 24th June, 2022 were entitled to vote on the resolutions as set-out in Item Nos. 1 to 2 of the Notice of the Company.
  3. On completion of e-voting, I unblocked the results of the Remote e-voting by the Members, on the NSDL e- voting system/ platform and after downloading the results, counted the votes.
  4. All the 1419 Remote e-voting responses are valid.

Upendra Chandrashank ar Shukla

Digitally signed by Upendra Chandrashankar Shukla Date: 2022.07.30 14:00:38 +05'30'

...2/-

UPENDRA SHUKLA

: 2 :

  1. I now, submit my report as under on the results of the remote e-voting in respect of the each of the resolutions as set out in the Notice dated 20th June, 2022:

Resolution No. 1: Ordinary Resolution: Appointment of Shri Vikram Dingley (DIN: 09515547) as Whole- Time Director of the Company.

In favour of the Resolution

Against the Resolution

Not voted

No. of

No. of votes

% of votes cast

No. of

No. of votes

% of votes

No. of

No. of shares/

Responses

cast

Responses

cast

cast

Responses

Votes

received

received

received

Remote E-

1257

326955181

96.96

159

10261058

3.04

3

3612

voting

Since number of votes cast in favour of the resolution is more than number of votes cast against the resolution, the said ordinary resolution may be declared passed.

Resolution No. 2: Ordinary Resolution: Appointment of Shri C.I. Acharya (DIN: 09611434) as Whole- Time Director of the Company.

In favour of the Resolution

Against the Resolution

Not voted

No. of

No. of votes

% of votes cast

No. of

No. of votes

% of votes

No. of

No. of shares/

Responses

cast

Responses

cast

cast

Responses

Votes

received

received

received

Remote E-

1262

328100042

97.30

156

9119251

2.70

1

558

voting

Since+A5 number of votes cast in favour of the resolution is more than number of votes cast against the resolution, the said ordinary resolution may be declared passed.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Upendra

Digitally signed by Upendra

Chandrashankar Shukla

Chandrashankar Date: 2022.07.30 14:00:58

Shukla

+05'30'

UDIN: F002727D000713624

(U.C. SHUKLA)

Peer Review Certificate No.1882/2022

COMPANY SECRETARY

Date: 30th July, 2022

FCS: 2727/CP: 1654

Place: Mumbai

Annexure-1

Item No. 1:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Appointment of Shri Vikram Dingley (DIN: 09515547) as Whole-Time Director of the Company.

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149,152,161 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, Rules made thereunder and further amendments thereto from time to time, Article 125 of the Articles of Association of the Company and other relevant applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, Shri Vikram Dingley (DIN: 09515547),who has been appointed as Additional Director of the Company by the Board of Directors with effect from 19th May, 2022 and for whose appointment, approval of the members of the Company is required to be taken at the next General Meeting under the provisions of the Act or within a period of 3 months from the date of appointment in line with the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR, 2015, whichever is earlier, and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a Member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation."

Item No. 2:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Appointment of Shri C.I. Acharya (DIN: 09611434) as Whole-Time Director of the Company.

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149,152,161 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, Rules made thereunder and further amendments thereto from time to time , Article 125 of the Articles of Association of the Company and other relevant applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time Shri C. I. Acharya (DIN: 09611434),who has been appointed as Additional Director of the Company by the Board of Directors with effect from 13th June, 2022 and for whose appointment, approval of the members of the Company is required to be taken at the next General Meeting under the provisions of the Act or within a period of 3 months from the date of appointment in line with the applicable provisions of the SEBI LODR, 2015, whichever is earlier, and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing from a Member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation."

Upendra Chandrashan kar Shukla

Digitally signed by Upendra Chandrashankar Shukla

Date: 2022.07.30 14:01:18 +05'30'

THE SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

Date of the AGM/EGM

NA

Total number of shareholders on record date

189834

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or throught proxy:

0

Promoters and promoter Group:

0

Public:

0

No. of shareholders attended the meeting throught Video Conferencing:

NOT ARRANGED

Promoters and promoter Group:

Public:

Resolution 1 :Appointment of Shri Vikram Dingley (DIN: 09515547) as Whole- Time Director of the Company.

Resolution required :(Ordinary / Special)

Ordinary Resolution

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution ?

No

Category

Mode of Voting

No. of shares

No. of votes

% of Votes

No. of

No. of

% of Votes in

% of Votes against on

held

polled

Polled on

Votes

Votes

favour on votes

votes

outstanding

in favor

against

polled

polled

shares

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter & Promoter Group

E-VOTING

296942977

296942977

100.00

296942977

0

100.00

0.00

POLL

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

POSTAL BALLOT

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

TOTAL

296942977

296942977

100.00

296942977

0

100.00

0.00

Public - Institutions

E-VOTING

50956450

39482157

77.48

29297486

10184671

74.20

25.80

POLL

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

POSTAL BALLOT

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

TOTAL

50956450

39482157

77.48

29297486

10184671

74.20

25.80

Public-Non Institutions

E-VOTING

117899583

791105

0.67

714718

76387

90.34

9.66

POLL

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

POSTAL BALLOT

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

TOTAL

117899583

791105

0.67

714718

76387

90.34

9.66

TOTAL

465799010

337216239

72.40

326955181

10261058

96.96

3.04

Resolution 2 :Appointment of Shri C.I. Acharya (DIN: 09611434) as Whole- Time Director of the Company.

Resolution required :(Ordinary / Special)

Ordinary Resolution

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the agenda/resolution ?

No

Category

Mode of Voting

No. of shares

No. of votes

% of Votes

No. of

No. of

% of Votes in

% of Votes against on

held

polled

Polled on

Votes

Votes

favour on votes

votes

outstanding

in favor

against

polled

polled

shares

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=[(4)/(2)]*100

(7)=[(5)/(2)]*100

Promoter & Promoter Group

E-VOTING

296942977

296942977

100.00

296942977

0

100.00

0.00

POLL

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

POSTAL BALLOT

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

TOTAL

296942977

296942977

100.00

296942977

0

100.00

0.00

Public - Institutions

E-VOTING

50956450

39482157

77.48

30441995

9040162

77.10

22.90

POLL

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

POSTAL BALLOT

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

TOTAL

50956450

39482157

77.48

30441995

9040162

77.10

22.90

Public-Non Institutions

E-VOTING

117899583

794159

0.67

715070

79089

90.04

9.96

POLL

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

POSTAL BALLOT

0

0

0.00

0

0

0.00

0.00

TOTAL

117899583

794159

0.67

715070

79089

90.04

9.96

TOTAL

465799010

337219293

72.40

328100042

9119251

97.30

2.70

Disclaimer

The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 14:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
10:03aSHIPPING OF INDIA : Postal Ballot
PU
06/20Shipping Corp. of India CFO Steps Down
MT
06/20The Shipping Corporation of India Limited Announces Resignation of Shri Lawrence C Serr..
CI
06/10The Shipping Corporation of India Limited Appoints C.I Acharya as Director
CI
06/02Shipping Corp. of India Names New Chairman
MT
06/02The Shipping Corporation of India Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/19The Shipping Corporation of India Limited Announces Shri Vikram Dinqley as Director (Te..
CI
05/17Exclusive-India weighs selling part of BPCL instead of full stake - sources
RE
05/16Shipping Corporation Of India Sees Sharp Rise in Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
05/06The Shipping Corporation of India Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year Ended March ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 37 033 M 467 M 467 M
Net income 2021 6 961 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
Net Debt 2021 34 970 M 441 M 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,41x
Yield 2021 0,23%
Capitalization 48 536 M 612 M 612 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 596
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart THE SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Shipping Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 104,20 INR
Average target price 85,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -18,4%
Managers and Directors
Atul Laxman Ubale Chairman & Managing Director
C. I. Acharya Finance Director
J. Murugadas General Manager-Information Technology
Binesh Kumar Tyagi Executive Director & Director-Liner & Technical
Vikram Dingley Director & Director-Technical & Offshore Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SHIPPING CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED-22.76%612
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-32.98%16 813
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-15.36%5 969
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA27.67%2 819
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.14.80%2 673
DANAOS CORPORATION-2.04%1 515