Shyft : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 18, 2022
THE SHYFT GROUP, INC.

Item 5.02 Amendments to Bylaws

On October 18, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of The Shyft Group, Inc. (the "Corporation") adopted amended and restated bylaws of the Corporation (the bylaws, as so amended and restated, the "SecondAmended and Restated Bylaws"), effective immediately. The Second Amended and Restated Bylaws, among other things:

● Updates the name of the Corporation and a committee of the Board;

● In response to the effectiveness of Rule 14a-19 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, updates procedural requirements regarding advance notice provisions for shareholder nomination of candidates for election to the Board; and

● Updates the exclusive forum selection provision previously reflected in the bylaws to the federal courts for the Eastern District of Michigan and the courts of the State of Michigan located in Oakland County.

The description of the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws above is qualified in its entirety by reference to the form attached hereto and filed herewith as Exhibit 3.

