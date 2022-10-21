Advanced search
    SHYF   US8256981031

THE SHYFT GROUP, INC.

(SHYF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
20.71 USD   +2.47%
Shyft : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
10/20Raymond James Adjusts Shyft Group's Price Target to $28 from $32, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
10/13The Shyft Group to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27
GL
Shyft : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

10/21/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
shyf20221021_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 18, 2022
THE SHYFT GROUP, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
Michigan
001-33582
38-2078923
(State or Other Jurisdiction
(Commission File No.)
(IRS Employer
of Incorporation)
Identification No.)
41280 Bridge Street, Novi, Michigan
48375
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
517-543-6400
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Section Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
SHYF
NASDAQ Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2). Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.02 Amendments to Bylaws
On October 18, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of The Shyft Group, Inc. (the "Corporation") adopted amended and restated bylaws of the Corporation (the bylaws, as so amended and restated, the "SecondAmended and Restated Bylaws"), effective immediately. The Second Amended and Restated Bylaws, among other things:
Updates the name of the Corporation and a committee of the Board;
In response to the effectiveness of Rule 14a-19 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, updates procedural requirements regarding advance notice provisions for shareholder nomination of candidates for election to the Board; and
Updates the exclusive forum selection provision previously reflected in the bylaws to the federal courts for the Eastern District of Michigan and the courts of the State of Michigan located in Oakland County.
The description of the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws above is qualified in its entirety by reference to the form attached hereto and filed herewith as Exhibit 3.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibit. The following exhibit is furnished herewith:
Exhibit No.
Description
3
Second Amended and Restated Bylaws
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the inline XBRL document).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
THE SHYFT GROUP, INC.
Dated: October 21, 2022
By:
/s/ Joshua A. Sherbin
Joshua A. Sherbin
Chief Legal Officer; Chief Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Shyft Group Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 21:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
