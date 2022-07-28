Log in
SHYFT : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Supplemental Presentation
PU
07:48aTHE SHYFT GROUP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:48aSHYFT GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Shyft : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Supplemental Presentation

07/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
Second Quarter 2022 Earnings ConferenceCall

July 28, 2022

Forward-Looking Statement

This presentation contains information, including our revenue and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2022 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "potential," "future," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, anticipated disruptions to our operations and industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, trade duties and other aspects of trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The financial results included within this presentation are from continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

"The Shyft Group continued to manage supply chain disruptions in the second quarter with results in line with our expectations. The Specialty Vehicles team executed well and produced solid results, while we also saw chassis deliveries in our Fleet Vehicle Services business improve steadily as the quarter progressed. We also continued to hit key development milestones with our electrification products and remain on track for production in mid-2023."

Daryl Adams

President and CEO, The Shyft Group

Shyft Financial Summary - 2Q22

Environment remains challenging with improved performance as the quarter progressed

Revenue

Income from Continuing Operations & EPS

(in millions)

(in millions, except EPS)

$244.0

$232.2

(4.8%) Decrease

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

Strong pricing offset by the impact of chassis availability

$17.0

$5.3

EPS

EPS

$0.44

$0.15

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

Supply chain disruption impacting

production efficiency

Business Update

Fleet Vehicles and Services

  • Truck body momentum continues with positive order trends in grocery and leasing
  • Continued to invest in factory automation and sustainability, including robotic paint booth in Bristol WIV facility

Specialty Vehicles

  • Motorhome chassis demand remains strong with dealer inventory near historic lows; Launched Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions to expand parts and service offerings
  • Strong demand for infrastructure related products from our service body business





Shyft Group Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 12:05:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
