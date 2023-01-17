Advanced search
Spartan® RV Chassis Brings a Legacy of Innovation to the Florida RV SuperShow

01/17/2023 | 10:47am EST
Spartan RV Chassis’ newly optimized Connected Coach® enhances driver convenience and safety with fully synced suite of advanced technologies

Hosting Trailer Side Training Sessions with industry experts

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan RV Chassis, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF), will highlight its newly optimized Connected Coach® experience, a suite of advanced interactive technologies engineered to keep the driver’s focus forward, limiting distractions, and improving comfort and confidence at the wheel during the 2023 Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, January 18-22.

Entegra Cornerstone_Connected Coach

The Connected Coach integrated experience includes a state-of-the-art Digital Dash, Tri-Pod Steering Wheel, and the industry’s best-in-class comprehensive safety system, the Spartan RV Chassis Advanced Protection System™. The systems link together, creating an interactive, connected experience for the motorcoach driver. Driver experience is further enhanced with Premier Drive, the Spartan RV exclusive proprietary suspension system, featuring an all-new 20,000lbs Independent Front Suspension, complete with custom-tuned shocks for bump absorption and best-in-class wheel cut for outstanding maneuverability. 

Engineered end-to-end for superior ride and handling, the Premier Drive system, combined with the Connected Coach, enables a more effortless engagement with technology, delivering the peace of mind, crucial for a luxury travel experience.

“We’ve been engineering solutions exclusively for the luxury Class A diesel motorcoach industry for nearly 40 years because we believe our customers should never settle for anything less than the best,” said Steve Guillaume, President of Shyft Specialty Vehicles. “Introducing advanced technology systems like Connected Coach and Premier Drive that enhance safety as well as the driving experience is how we ensure our chassis is the ride of choice for our Class A diesel motorcoach owners, as well as our OEM partners.”

The Connected Coach experience is viewed through either a 15in or 12.3in anti-glare Digital Dash, custom designed for the RV customer to meet their specific display or operational needs. The expansive, integrated screen helps drivers see important coach diagnostics effortlessly, displaying traditional dashboard features like speedometer and fuel level indicators with more sophisticated monitoring systems, including alerts from the Advanced Protection System™, such as On Guard ACTIVE™ Collision Mitigation and adaptive cruise control.

The digital dash is connected to the Tri-Pod Steering Wheel, a newly advanced hub for driving features and instrumentation, placing more driving features and instrumentation right at the driver's fingertips than ever before. Now standard on certain 2023 Entegra, Foretravel and Newmar motorcoach models, the Tri-Pod Steering Wheel’s features and placement differ between motorcoach manufacturers, but can include windshield wiper controls, phone and media controls, steering assist functions, graphic instrument cluster navigation, cruise control, and more.

Safety alerts are delivered directly to the digital dash through the Advanced Protection System™:, the industry’s best-in-class comprehensive safety systemi. Advanced Protection System features differ between motorcoach manufacturers, but can include Collison Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Automatic Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Lane Departure Warning.

“Luxury travel and worry-free travel are one in the same, which is why in addition to innovation, we’ve invested heavily in training and personalized customer service,” said Guillaume. “We have an expansive network of first-class authorized service centers across North America and we launched our latest go-to-market brand, Red Diamond ™ Aftermarket Solutions, to ensure our owners and OEM partners as well as owners of other types of RVs in the market felt supported every mile of every journey.”

At the Florida RV SuperShow, attendees can learn more about Connected Coach, Premier Drive, and other Spartan RV Chassis OEM offerings, as well as Red Diamond Aftermarket Solutions by meeting with team representatives from both brands at booth 560 on the event’s public days, Jan. 18-21 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Spartan RV Chassis certified technicians and trainers will also host two Class A diesel chassis maintenance seminars Jan. 18 and Jan.20 at 2:00 p.m., as well as Trailer Side Training sessions right in the booth Jan. 19 at 11:00am and 2:00 p.m., then again Jan. 20 at 11:00 a.m. Seminar registration is not required.

The Shyft Group 
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com

CONTACTS

Media:
Carrie Wright
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
The Shyft Group
Carrie.Wright@theshyftgroup.com
313.495.2904

Scott Worden
Senior Director
Lambert & Co.
sworden@lambert.com
248.825.9343

Investors:
Randy Wilson
VP, Investor Relations and Group Treasurer
The Shyft Group
Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com
947.622.4873

___________________
i Refer to OEM specifications for further details on APS features and availability by model.  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/421c5045-7dfc-4abe-8695-8f5b19a58796


Primary Logo

Spartan RV Chassis Connected Coach

Spartan RV Chassis will highlight its newly optimized Connected Coach® experience, a suite of advanced interactive technologies engineered to keep the driver's focus forward, limiting distractions, and improving comfort and confidence at the wheel during the 2023 Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, January 18-22.

© GlobeNewswire 2023
