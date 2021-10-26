Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Shyft Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHYF   US8256981031

THE SHYFT GROUP, INC.

(SHYF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Shyft Group's Utilimaster Secures $53 Million Add-On Truck Body Contract From United States Postal Service

10/26/2021 | 07:56am EDT
Our goal is to understand your operations, your customers' needs, your routes, your driver's challenges, and your opportunities to deliver continuous improvement. It's a rigorous, consultative approach that yields measurable results in the form of safety, efficiency, and running at full capacity.

Disclaimer

Shyft Group Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 11:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 917 M - -
Net income 2021 60,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 1 419 M 1 419 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 220
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart THE SHYFT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Shyft Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SHYFT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 40,15 $
Average target price 49,40 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daryl M. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan C. Douyard Chief Financial Officer
James A. Sharman Chairman
Andrew Anderson Chief Information Officer
Todd A. Heavin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SHYFT GROUP, INC.41.47%1 419
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.31%237 151
VOLKSWAGEN AG34.66%146 406
DAIMLER AG43.43%102 983
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.71%83 852
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED33.27%78 409