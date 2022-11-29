Advanced search
THE SHYFT GROUP, INC.

The Shyft Group to present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

11/29/2022 | 07:32am EST
NOVI, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, today announced that Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Management will host a fireside chat, including presentation and moderated Q&A, at 8:40 A.M. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be webcast live and accessible on the Shyft Group Investor Relations website at https://theshyftgroup.com/investor-relations/

The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag®, Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT
Randy Wilson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
The Shyft Group
Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com
248.727.3755


All news about THE SHYFT GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 037 M - -
Net income 2022 32,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 846 M 846 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 306
Free-Float 91,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,11 $
Average target price 33,75 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daryl M. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan C. Douyard Chief Financial Officer
James A. Sharman Chairman
Andrew Anderson Chief Information Officer
Todd A. Heavin Chief Operating Officer
