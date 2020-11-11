Siam Cement : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3/2020 (Reviewed)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A)

Consolidated Financial Results: Q3/20 and 9M/20

Consolidated Financial Performance

SCG reported Q3/20 Profit for the Period of 9,741 MB, an increase of +4% q-o-q while Revenue from Sales registered 100,938 MB, an increase of +5% q-o-q. Earnings improvement is attributed to better Chemicals Business on the back of improving demand in China and Asia in general. However, EBITDA registered 19,334 MB, a decrease of -12%q-o-q as the previous quarter was noted by seasonal dividend contribution from associated companies.

On a y-o-y basis, despite a -9% drop in revenues, Q3/20 Profit for the Period increased by +57% while EBITDA increased by +30%. This is a result of better Chemicals performance and efficiency improvement seen in Cement-Building Materials business.

Key items in Q3/20 include the assets impairment of 461 MB mainly from Cement and Building materials business. Nevertheless, when taking into consideration the key items in Q3/19 consisting of Deferred tax reversal in Chemicals business of 1,063 MB and asset impairment of 762 MB, profit excluding key items would still grows y-o-y.

For the period of 9M/20, profit for period registered 26,096 MB, an increase of +5% y-o-y or 1,186 MB mainly as a result of increased contributions from Cement-Building Materials and Packaging businesses. EBITDA increased +5% to 56,722 MB for the same reason. Revenue from Sales, meanwhile, dropped -9%y-o-y to 302,689 MB due to decreased chemicals selling prices in-line with the drop in oil prices.

Packaging business reported 9M/20 profit of 4,971 MB, an increase of +22% y-o-y. Revenue from Sales registered 69,190 MB, increase +5% y-o-y, while EBITDA registered 13,118 MB, increase +16% y-o-y. EBITDA margin improved to 19% for 9M/20 compared to 17% for 9M/19.

Equity Income in 9M/20 registered 5,991 MB, representing a drop of 2,805 MB y-o-y or -32%y-o-y, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chemicals portion accounted for 47% of the total equity income, or 2,803 MB, which declined -48%y-o-y as a result of decreased demand in automotive sector in H1/20. Note, however, that automotive sector improved significantly in Q3/20. Non-chemicals portion was the remaining 53% of equity income or 3,188 MB, a drop of 181 MB or -5%y-o-y.

Total dividends received in 9M/20 amounted to 5,563 MB, a drop of -28%y-o-y or 2,141 MB, with details as follows: a) 4,951 MB from "Associated" companies (20%- 50% stake), and b) 612 MB from "Other" companies (less than 20% stake).

Continued solid financials, with cash & cash under management of 87,352 MB, compared to 46,002 MB in Q4/19 while Net Working Capital was 68,045 MB,