Siam Cement Public : Acquisition of Oitolabs Technologies Private Limited in India

08/31/2020 | 06:20am EDT

Translation

CSO S63-172

August 31, 2020

To

President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Subject: Acquisition of Oitolabs Technologies Private Limited in India

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (or "SCC") hereby announces that SCG Cement-Building Materials Company Limited (or "SCG CBM"), a wholly owned subsidiary of SCC, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all shares of Oitolabs Technologies Private Limited (or "OITOLABS") in India from the existing shareholders, to support SCG CBM's digital technology and software development with the aim of delivering values to customers and enhancing growth opportunities.

The aforementioned transaction is valued at 2 million USD or approximately 62.4 million Thai Baht, translating into SCG CBM's 100% equity stake in OITOLABS. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

OITOLABS, a leading software development company in India, has personnel with capability and experience in digital platform development that can help accelerate SCG CBM's business success. This acquisition complements SCG CBM's strategy to expand Active OMNI-Channel retail platform for home building customers in ASEAN region.

This investment is considered an asset acquisition transaction. The size of this transaction is 0.01% of total assets as stated in SCC consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2020, and when combined with other asset acquisition transactions in the past six months prior to the date of this transaction, the total size is 0.08%. Thus, the disclosure of this transaction is not required pursuant to disclosure rule for the acquisition and disposition of assets. This transaction is not a connected transaction.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited -signed by-

(Mr. Roongrote Rangsiyopash)

President & CEO

Disclaimer

Siam Cement pcl published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:19:06 UTC
